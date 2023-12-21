When dining at a restaurant, especially a new one, we often end up with some complaints at the end of our experience, even when the food, ambience, and service were good. Why does that happen? There can be plenty of circumstances. Maybe you over-ordered food and no one could finish it. Perhaps you did not plan the order well and were left with a bill beyond your budget. To make your restaurant experience smooth and complaint-free, here are some tips to keep in mind the next time you go out:

Here Are 8 Tips And Tricks To Follow Next Time You Go To A Restaurant:

1. Order a Variety of Starters

If you are eating out, especially at a new or distant place, you will surely want to try all the interesting dishes on the menu. To get that satisfaction, focus on the starters, especially if you are in a large group. Having a variety of items to eat will make your experience fulfilling.





Also Read: Where To Eat: 8 Best Restaurants In MG Road, Bengaluru For The Foodie In You

2. Inquire About the Portion Size

While some menus describe their dishes, they hardly explain the exact quantity of the dish. To get a fair idea of the quantity you will get, it is best to ask the staff who is serving you before ordering. This will help you decide clearly how much food you should order.

3. Choose the Chef's Special

There are typically Indian, Italian, Chinese, and other food items that almost all restaurants serve. These are our 'safe' foods that we might even know the taste of before eating - Paneer Tikka, Butter Chicken, Chilly Potatoes, and so on. Ditch ordering these and instead go for the Chef's special - something different and surprising that you might have never eaten before, to create an experience worth remembering.

4. Avoid Ordering in Hunger or Impulse

If you are feeling hungry when you reach the restaurant, chances are you might end up over-ordering. Start your order small, and if you want to eat more, you can order. Avoid ordering all the items in one go to reduce your chances of regret later.





Also Read: The Coconut Boy: Inside Bandra's New Restaurant Serving Authentic Goan Food

5. Do Not Order the Same Kinds of Dishes

If you order all fried foods, all cheesy dishes or all chicken items in starters, you might not make it to the main course, let alone dessert. Make sure you order a variety of dishes - salads, soups, fried snacks, gravies - to balance your palate and enjoy each unique dish.

6. Ask for Modifications to Suit Your Group

You can always ask to remove ingredients you don't like and add those you want to include. You can also request an increase or reduction in the portion served according to your group size, if possible. A little effort can help make your experience exactly how you want it to be.

7. How to Order Drinks

If you are in a large group, ordering a pitcher is the most budget-friendly option. If you are in a small group, you can also order a small bucket, and everyone can share. Further, if everyone is comfortable, you can ask for filtered water instead of paying for a packaged bottle.

8. Keep Your Budget in Mind

Before going to any new restaurant, it is best to plan your budget ahead to have a fair idea of how much you are going to spend. If you are going to a fancy place that may be outside your budget, it is best to look up the menu and cost online beforehand so that you can decide whether to go or not.