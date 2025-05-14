Are you planning an Indo-Chinese feast? Feeling confused about all the ingredients you need to have? If so, you've landed at the right place. Indo-Chinese cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines in the country, with a wide range of restaurants available to satisfy your cravings. However, when it comes to cooking the same food at home, many of us may feel daunted. But don't worry, that's exactly what we're here for. In this article, we'll be sharing eight must-have ingredients that you must stock up on in your pantry before you start your cooking adventure.

Here Are 8 Essential Ingredients For Indo-Chinese Cooking:

1. Rice

Rice is one of the most widely used ingredients in Indo-Chinese cooking. While rice is available in several varieties, the one you need to look out for is classic basmati rice. Loved for its long grains and delightful aroma, it makes for an excellent option to make dishes such as chicken fried rice or Schezwan fried rice.

Also Read: How To Make Protein-Packed Egg Garlic Fried Rice - Follow These Steps

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Noodles

Noodles are another popular choice among Indo-Chinese food lovers. The most preferred variety of noodles that are used for cooking is Hakka noodles - a type of wheat noodles. These noodles are typically stir-fried with veggies or chicken and flavourful sauces. The result? A lip-smacking dish that leaves you yearning for more.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Soy Sauce

When shopping for Indo-Chinese ingredients, make sure to also get a bottle of soy sauce. This sauce provides a savoury base and helps impart a distinct flavour to the food. Since soy sauce is dark in colour, be mindful of how much you add or it can alter the colour of the dish. A little goes a long way, always.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Schezwan Sauce

Another must-have sauce for Indo-Chinese cooking is Schezwan sauce. Whether you're making rice or noodles, adding Schezwan sauce to the recipe helps bring out its flavours fully. Schezwan sauce offers a blend of spicy and tangy flavours, making it a game-changing ingredient.

5. Garlic/Ginger

Garlic and ginger, too, are essential for cooking Indo-Chinese delicacies. Both ingredients contribute to the spicy flavour we love in dishes like Manchurian, fried rice, honey chilli potato and Hakka noodles. The fresher garlic and ginger you use, the better the flavour will be.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Dried Red Chillies

Indo-Chinese food is loved for its spicy flavours. To achieve this, you must stock up on plenty of dried red chillies. They not only add a hint of spiciness to the food, but also make it more aromatic. For maximum flavour, be sure to pan-fry them nicely before adding other ingredients.

7. Sesame Seeds

Sesame (til) seeds are also a vital ingredient for Indo-Chinese cooking. These seeds are mainly used for adding a nutty flavour and subtle crunch to the food. You'll require them for garnishing in dishes such as honey chilli cauliflower and chilli chicken.

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Spring Onions

It's hard to imagine Indo-Chinese dishes without the use of spring onions. Whether in rice, noodles or curries, they are a key ingredient in all of them. Apart from adding flavour and serving as a garnish, they also add a vibrant pop of green to the food.

Also Read: 5 Clever Ways To Enjoy Honey Chilli Cauliflower On A Weight Loss Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Now that you know about these ingredients, stock them in your pantry to recreate authentic Indo-Chinese dishes at home. Meanwhile, here are some delicious Indo-Chinese recipes you must try.