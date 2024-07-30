Crispy and flavourful - that's exactly how we like our honey chilli cauliflower. This Indo-Chinese street food enjoys a huge fan following across the country and is loved for its tantalising flavours. However, as much as we love indulging in it, it comes at the cost of our health. Sadly, honey chilli cauliflower is deep-fried, making it a not-so-healthy option for a weight loss diet. So, does this mean you should say goodbye to your love for honey chilli cauliflower forever? Absolutely not! You'll be happy to know that you can savour this delicious snack while trying to lose weight as well! Wondering how you can do so? Read on to find out!

Healthy Honey Chilli Cauliflower Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Honey Chilli Cauliflower Weight-Loss-Friendly:

1. Swap Maida With Atta

Typically, honey chilli cauliflower needs to be coated with maida (all-purpose flour) before frying. However, maida is highly refined and lacks essential nutrients, making it less healthy and not ideal for a weight loss diet. Instead, you can swap it with atta (whole wheat flour). Atta makes for a healthier alternative to maida as it has a rich fibre content and is also not refined.

2. Reduce The Amount Of Honey

Honey is what gives this snack its distinct flavour. But let's not forget that honey is also high in calories. While using it, avoid going overboard and add only as much as required. Remember, a little goes a long way. By doing so, you'll feel less regret after indulging in a serving of honey chilli cauliflower. Another plus? All the other flavours come out beautifully too.

3. Air Fry Them

Honey chilli cauliflower is typically deep-fried, making it quite unhealthy. We all are well aware that deep-fried foods are a big no-no on a weight loss diet. So, how else can we cook them instead? Well, all you need is your trusty air fryer! This method of cooking uses hot air to cook the food, which helps reduce the calorie count significantly.

4. Add More Vegetables

While making honey chilli cauliflower, consider adding different vegetables. While this is completely optional, we suggest you do. Adding vegetables will not only add a hint of colour to the snack but also make it much more nutritious. While there are plenty of veggies to choose from, the best options would be bell peppers, onions, or carrots.

5. Exercise Portion Control

This last point is the most important but also the most overlooked. You've indeed put in all the effort to make your honey chilli cauliflower healthy. However, you'll only be able to keep the calories in check if you exercise portion control. Over-consuming can lead to the consumption of extra calories. If you want to enjoy this snack on a weight-loss diet, be mindful of how much you eat.





Now that you know about these tips, keep them in mind the next time you make honey chilli cauliflower at home. For more interesting insights, keep coming back to our website.