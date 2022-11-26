We can all agree that dessert is the highlight of any meal. Whether it's at home or at a restaurant, we all look forward to ending our meal with a delectable dessert. And if you're someone who has a sweet tooth, the urge to satisfy those sweet cravings is real. While we all have certain dessert preferences to curb these cravings, there's no harm in trying out some more sweet treats. The world is full of delicious desserts and there's so much to explore out there. So, if you're someone who is eager to experiment and try out exotic desserts, here we bring you a list of 9 lip-smacking desserts from around the world. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 9 Best Desserts Of The World:

1.Tiramisu - Italy

Mention Italy, and the first thing that usually comes to mind is pizza and pasta. There is no secret that these Italian delicacies are famous worldwide, and for all the right reasons! But it would be unfair if we did not mention everyone's favourite part of the meal - dessert. Tiramisu is one such Italian dessert that is extremely popular. This multi-layered dessert is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of mascarpone cheese, and is flavoured with cocoa. A visit to Italy would be incomplete without indulging in this sweet treat.

2.Creme Brulee - France

France is home to some of the most decadent and delightful pastry concoctions in the world. French desserts are usually made from a combination of cream, custard and fruit. And it seems like the French have perfected this art in no time. Creme Brulee may sound like a fancy dessert but it's actually quite simple to make. It has a creamy and rich custard base that is topped with a crispy caramelised layer.

3.Waffles - Belgium

Warm and crispy waffles topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce - this heavenly combination would leave anyone drooling! And the Belgians know exactly how to perfect this art. Belgian waffles are denser and have deeper pockets as compared to their American counterparts. They can also be topped with several fillings such as butter, maple syrup, fruits or jam.

4.Baklava - Turkey

Baklava is a layered pastry dessert and several countries have their own unique version of it. But the ones in Turkey are the most popular for producing this delicacy. This bite-sized dessert is made of filo pastry sheets that are filled with chopped nuts such as pistachios or walnuts and is sweetened with honey or syrup. It is either served as is or with a dollop of kaymak (clotted cream) or vanilla ice cream.

5.Cheesecake - U.S.A

American cheesecakes are one of the most popular desserts in the world. What sets them apart from any other type of cheesecake in the world is that they are extremely rich and dense. Americans like everything larger than life and cheesecakes are no exception. Be it cream, eggs, cheese or even butter - they do not miss out an opportunity to double these ingredients. And this is what truly makes an American cheesecake rich and luscious.

6.Churros - Spain

Churros are deep-fried dough sticks that are piped through a star-shaped nozzle, deep-fried in oil until golden brown and topped with icing sugar and cinnamon. While it has its origins in Spain, they are also extremely popular in Latin America. This sweet delight is traditionally eaten for breakfast but is also widely enjoyed as a dessert. It is usually drizzled or dipped in chocolate or dulche de leche.

7.Mochi - Japan

Mochi are soft round buns that are made of rice. This traditional Japanese dessert has been enjoyed by locals in Japan since centuries. It is a Japanese rice cake made from mochigome, a short-grain glutinous rice. The rice is first steamed and then pounded and mashed. Japanese eat this dessert in various forms and it is an indispensable food item during the New Year celebrations.

8.Trifle - United Kingdom

An English trifle is a quintessential dessert that has graced British households since centuries. This decadent-looking layered dessert is made of thin layers of sponge fingers or pound cake soaked in brandy or sherry, custard and whipped cream and is layered in a glass dish. Trifles not only provide a treat to the eyes but taste extremely divine.

9.Mango Sticky Rice - Thailand

Mango sticky rice is Thailand's most popular dessert. It is served at various Thai restaurants around the world. This traditional dessert is made with fresh mango, coconut milk and sweet rice. Locals eat this dessert to keep themselves cool during the humid season. You just cannot miss trying out this tropical rice pudding when in Thailand.



















Try out these delicious desserts and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.

