During the summer season, along with a full day of office work and household chores, spending long hours in the kitchen to prepare a proper meal every time can feel quite tiring. In such moments, pulao turns out to be a great choice. The much-loved one-pot meal is not only ideal for lunch or dinner but also works well for packing in an office tiffin. Making pulao is easy; by combining rice with a few vegetables and basic spices, a tasty dish can be prepared in just a few minutes.





Here, we are sharing some pulao recipes that are both tasty and nutritious, and they can be made in very little time. By adding these pulao recipes to your meals, you can bring variety to your diet while also saving time. When made with more vegetables and the right portions of rice and protein, pulao can also be light on the stomach and supportive of gut health-making it a good summer meal option.





Also Read: What is The Difference Between Pulao (Pilaf) and Biryani?

You can create a complete meal by pairing these tasty pulao recipes with chutney, raita, pickles, and papad. These dishes can be ready in just 20 minutes. Let's take a closer look at these pulao recipes.

5 Pulao Recipes That Are Perfect For Summer

Hariyali Sabz Pulao

Hariyali Sabz Pulao is a flavourful recipe in which a paste made from spinach, mint, and fresh coriander is mixed with rice and other vegetables. Nutritionist Rupali Datta says this dish works well in summer as it includes plenty of vegetables and green leafy ingredients. When served with dahi, it becomes a complete, balanced meal that is easy to digest in hot weather. Click here for recipe

Tawa Sabz Pulao

In this recipe, vegetables such as cauliflower, carrots, and beans are blanched and then cooked on a tawa (griddle) along with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Using pre-cooked and cooled rice helps lower the glycaemic index. The variety of vegetables adds fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, making this pulao lighter and more nutritious.Click here for recipe

Corn Pulao

Corn Pulao is a quick and easy recipe that works well as a one-bowl meal. Made with basmati rice, mild spices, and sweet corn kernels, it is simple to prepare. However, nutritionist Rupali Datta points out that it can be carb-heavy. Adding a fresh salad and a source of protein on the side can help make the meal more balanced. Click here for recipe

Udupi-Style Vegetable Pulao

Vegetable pulao is one of the most loved rice dishes, and the Udupi-style version adds a South Indian touch with a special spice paste and plenty of fresh vegetables. Keeping the vegetable portion higher and the rice quantity lower makes this pulao a healthier and lighter option for summer. Click here for recipe

Achari Paneer Pulao

Achari Paneer Pulao is a great option when you need to prepare a tasty meal in very little time. The rice is cooked together with paneer, whole spices, and a tangy achari-style spice mix. It is flavourful yet satisfying, especially when portioned well. Click here for recipe





These are easy and tasty pulao recipes you must try in summer. But if you want to make them even more gut-friendly, nutritionist Rupali Datta shares a simple tip for better digestion:





"For one-bowl meals, I advise using about 30 g raw rice, at least 150 g vegetables, and adding around 50 g paneer or soy chunks. Pair it with good probiotic dahi to complete the meal."