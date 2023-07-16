When the monsoon rains come pouring down, our mind starts steering towards crispy fried snacks. But fried food every day? Not a good idea! With the help of an air fryer, we can still pay heed to our cravings and transform our beloved snack into a healthier version without compromising on taste and texture. We have a delightful recipe for air-fried corn fritter that will please your taste buds while keeping your health in check during the rainy season. The best of both worlds in this heavenly sweet corn delight, it couldn't get any better!

Why Air Frying Over Deep Frying:

Air frying has gained popularity for its ability to create crispy, delicious foods using significantly less oil. By circulating hot air around the ingredients, air fryers can produce a desirable crunch without the need for excessive oil. This method not only reduces the calorie content but also minimises the intake of unhealthy fats. So, get ready to enjoy guilt-free corn fritters that are perfect for cosy monsoon evenings.

What Snacks Can Be Made From Sweet Corn?

Corns are a versatile food that not only gives us our favourite popcorn but also adds flavour and texture to other meals like pizza, salads and pasta. You'll be surprised to know that corns can even lend their wonderful characteristics to desi snacks like samosa and pakora. This tikki-like fritter is proof. But it's even better because it's not deep-fried. We found this recipe on the Instagram page 'meghnasfoodmagic' and saved it at the same time.

How To Make Healthy Corn Snacks? Air Fried Corn Fritter Recipe:

First, cook sweetcorn in a pressure cooker. Just one whistle will do it. Then grind them into a coarse paste. Combine with chopped veggies like bell peppers and add coriander, garlic and green chillies. Add spice powders like cumin and carom. Put salt as per your taste preference. Then mix some besan, chawal atta and suji atta to add depth to the mixture. These flours will help the fritters hold shape and turn crispy. Then all you have to do is shape the mixture into fritters and air fry them.





Monsoon evenings call for warm, comforting snacks, and these healthy air-fried corn fritters are the perfect choice to satisfy your cravings. Serve the fritters with ketchup or chutney and enjoy the rain without worrying about weight gain.