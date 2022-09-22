Cutlets are one of the most loved snacks out there. Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside - one can never say no to a plate full of yummy cutlets. The best part about them is that they are extremely versatile and require only a handful of ingredients to make. From oats cutlet, cabbage cutlet, chickpea cutlet, chicken cutlet and more - there's no limit when it comes to experimenting with cutlets. Adding to the list of cutlet recipes, here we bring you a delicious aloo corn cutlet recipe that is sure to leave you drooling!





As the name suggests, this cutlet is made using aloo and corn. Boiled corn is combined with mashed potato, besan, flavourful masalas, bread crumbs and deep-fried until golden brown. These crunchy delights are perfect to pair with your evening cup of chai or coffee. Pair them with green chutney or ketchup and relish its taste. Wondering how to make them? Check out the recipe below:

Aloo Corn Cutlet Recipe: How To Make Aloo Corn Cutlet

First, in a small blender, take boiled or frozen corn and blend to a coarse paste without adding any water. Keep 2 tbsp corn kernels aside. Transfer this paste to a large mixing bowl and add boiled and mashed potato (leached), additionally add onion, capsicum, chilli and ginger paste, spices and salt.





Now, add 1/4 cup bread crumbs, roasted besan, corn flour, black pepper and 2 tbsp of corn kernels kept separately. Add lemon juice and combine everything well to form a dough. Add in more bread crumbs if there is too much moisture. Make bullet shaped kebabs greasing hands with oil. Deep-fry them on medium flame or until they turn golden brown. Serve hot!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of aloo corn cutlet.











Try this delicious cutlet recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.