While most of us were obsessing over banana bread and dalgona coffee during the lockdown, Abhinav Mathur was quietly building a brewing revolution from scratch. As the Managing Director of Kaapi Machines and Something's Brewing, Abhinav Mathur has had a front-row seat to India's fast-growing love for coffee beyond cafes. From curating over 500 brewing tools to building a vibrant online community of curious home brewers, he talks about how India went from cafe-hopping to filter-swapping.





1. You have seen India's coffee scene from both ends - big cafe chains and home kitchens. What was the moment you thought, "Okay, people are seriously getting into brewing at home"?





COVID was the real game changer. Our business had come to a standstill, as you can imagine - no going out, cafes shutting down, and no sale of equipment. But as we all stayed at home, we had time to reconnect with our passion, brewing coffee and talking about it with others. During the lockdown, we started experimenting with new coffee gear, exchanging brewing techniques, and noticed a global trend, including in India, of people wanting to understand home coffee brewing better.

2. You launched Something's Brewing during the lockdown. Brave move or happy accident? Or both?





Honestly, both. It was a leap of faith driven by instinct. The lockdown gave people time to reflect on the little rituals they missed, like their cafe coffee.

I always believed that for home brewing in India to grow, access to both knowledge and equipment was critical. Many community members were asking us for coffee gear recommendations and ways to get hold of international products.

With a couple of colleagues, I began building a basic platform that could provide early adopters with reliable home coffee gear, which was the only ambition in the beginning. We are all amazed by how much the community has grown!

3. Cafes have had their moment in India, but now people want cafe-style coffee without leaving their homes. What do you think pushed that shift?





Convenience, obviously, but also a desire for control and experimentation. At home, you can brew coffee your own way. People began appreciating not just the taste, but the process, the sound of grinding, the pour, the aroma. The entire experience became calming. And once you achieve a great cup at home, it becomes difficult to justify standing in a queue for one.





4. You brought in gadgets like the Ripple Maker and Nitro Cold Brew systems. What is the next big thing in how we brew or drink coffee here?





Automation with soul. We are seeing smart coffee machines that let you control every parameter through an app while still producing a handmade-style result. Also rising are cold brew on tap, ready-to-drink speciality coffee cans, and sustainable coffee capsules. It is not just about flashy tech anymore, it is about being smart, sustainable, and reliable.

Home roasters and small batch roasters are gaining ground. Tools like XBloom are also simplifying manual brewing, offering consistency without losing the human touch.





5. With 500+ brewing tools and 40+ roasters on board, how do you decide what makes it to the Something's Brewing shelf? What is the rulebook like?





Our rulebook? If it does not excite us, it will not excite our community. Every product undergoes testing, does it offer good quality, is it beginner-friendly, and does it make brewing more enjoyable? We are also particular about long-term use and servicing. If we cannot support it or explain how to use it, we do not stock it.





6. Do you think Indian consumers are ready to move beyond the French press and Moka pot? What is one brewing tool people seriously need to try but usually ignore?





Absolutely. Indian consumers today are well-informed and open to trying new coffee brewing techniques. One underrated tool is the pour-over dripper, like the Hario V60. It is elegant and gives you incredible flavour clarity. It teaches patience and precision, and in return, offers a cup that is clean and layered.

Many assume it is too technical, but once you try it, it changes everything. It is the ideal way to dive deeper into coffee flavour profiles.

Another favourite is the Budan One Touch - perhaps the easiest way to get cafe-style coffee at home. No fuss over recipes, grinding, or proportions. Just a scoop of coffee, press a button, and you have a proper Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte or Americano at home.





7. You work with brands like Starbucks and McCafe. Do you think mainstream coffee brands are ready to geek out on speciality brews and gear like home brewers do?





They have already begun. Many brands are investing in better machines, barista training, and speciality coffee menus. The home brewing movement in India has raised consumer expectations, and bigger brands are starting to listen.

Starbucks has launched Reserve Stores in India, which offer manual brews and single estate coffees. While over 97% of cafe beverages are still milk-based, speciality cafes are actively pushing consumers to try black brews and origin-based options. Mainstream brands should catch up.

8. Something's Brewing is as much a content platform as it is a marketplace. Was the content push (YouTube, reels, newsletters) intentional from day one, or did the community demand it?





A bit of both. We always knew coffee education would be essential. But the way the community responded was what shaped the strategy. We began with blogs and tutorials, and very soon people were asking for brew-along videos, bean reviews, and more.

Content helped us stay relatable in a digital space. During the lockdown, we even hosted India's first "Latte Art Contest for Home Brewers" - people submitted videos from their kitchens, and the community voted online. It was a great reminder of how digital tools can still create meaningful coffee connections.





9. You have grown a massive home brewing community. Any fun or unexpected stories from folks who started with a French press and now talk like pro baristas? What is the most surprising or heart-warming thing you have seen from this community so far?





Mehul, a friend I met on Twitter (X), stands out. He and a few friends were eager to learn more about coffee but had nowhere to try out gear. I invited them to our office/demo centre in Mumbai, and that was the start of their journey.

He bought a Rancilio Silvia machine from us during COVID and began learning latte art by himself-he posted videos regularly. His progress is incredible - he could rival many professional baristas now. He also leads our community events and is a sought-after reviewer for Indian coffee roasters.

With passion and consistency, he went from beginner to coffee expert. It is inspiring to see how this culture can shape people.





10. What does a day in your life look like when you are not leading two coffee empires? Is there ever such a day?





Entrepreneurs must build a personal space outside their business. It provides perspective and a break from constant industry talk. On weekends, I spend time with family, catch up on reading, and try out new restaurants. My wife and I both enjoy travel and food.

Though, even when I am dining out, I often chat with staff and observe their coffee brewing routine, an occupational hazard!





11. Your go-to coffee order? No judging.





Unfortunately, I have turned into a bit of a coffee snob. It is only black coffee for me, usually a V60 pour-over. I do give baristas a few instructions, and they mostly take it well and appreciate a customer who knows what they like.

However, my morning beverage is still chai. Please do not judge, I am from Lucknow, after all.





12. Most overhyped brewing method?





Siphon. Looks stunning on Instagram, but it is not practical or reliable for everyday use. More performance than function.





13. One international coffee trend you want to see in India ASAP?





Coffee tasting flights, just like wine or whisky tastings. They help you understand the origin, notes, and flavour profile of each brew. Plus, they make the entire coffee-tasting experience more interactive.





14. What is one piece of coffee gear every newbie should own - but rarely buys?





A digital scale. It may not look exciting, but it is essential for brew consistency. Guessing quantities is like guessing a cake recipe; precision transforms your coffee.





15. Dream coffee table guests: pick any three people, real or fictional. Who is joining you for a cup?

James Hoffman - he is the God of Coffee. Most home brewers rely on his reviews - they are honest and thorough. Matt, founder of Blue Tokai. I always enjoy our chats about the industry, business challenges, and innovation. Baba Budan, the Sufi saint who, as legend has it, smuggled coffee beans in his beard and started India's coffee culture. He must have been an extraordinary person.