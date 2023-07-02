Our favourite time of the week is here again: the weekend. After running from errand to errand during the week and following work deadlines, we simply want to unwind and relax on these two days. Some like to catch up on their sleep, others like to meet their friends and family, visit new restaurants, or even plan a quick getaway. But for people who're fond of cooking, you'll probably find them in their kitchen trying out some recipe or another that they've been wanting to try for a long time. And since the weekend provides us ample time, it's perfect to cook some delicious dishes to treat your loved ones. Today, we're going to share a mouth-watering kathi roll recipe that oozes achaari flavours and is just perfect to indulge in over the weekend.

What Is Achaari Chicken Kathi Roll?

We've all tried the classic chicken kathi roll multiple times. But if you want to give it a masaledar twist, look no further than this achaari chicken kathi roll recipe. It's a popular street food, and you can easily recreate it at home. Juicy pieces of chicken are marinated in a mix of tandoori masalas and then cooked to perfection. It is then stuffed inside a flaky paratha and wrapped into a roll. Just a bite of this yummy chicken kathi roll will take your taste buds on a joy ride. And if you truly want to relish its taste, don't forget to pair it with some pudina chutney, lemon wedges, and pickled onions. It makes for a delicious snack to have during the evenings. You can even make it for your kids or serve it to guests. Either way, they'll all be impressed by its lip-smacking flavours.





Achaari Chicken Kathi Roll Recipe: How To Make Achaari Chicken Kathi Roll

To make these kathi rolls, we first need to marinate the chicken. For this, add the chicken pieces along with mustard oil, tandoori masala, haldi, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and coat the chicken nicely. Set it aside for 20 to 30 minutes. Now, transfer the marinated chicken to a pan set on a low-medium flame and cook until it becomes tender, stirring it occasionally. Once done, heat a paratha on a tawa and spread some pudina chutney over it. Now, place the cooked chicken in the centre and top it with sliced onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. Fold the roll nicely and roll it from one end to the other. Secure it with a toothpick and serve hot with chutney and lemon wedges.





Click here for the complete recipe for achaari chicken kathi roll.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe and enjoy your weekend the right way.