If you are a foodie like us, then you surely love spicy and scrumptious kathi rolls. Imagine biting into flaky paratha rolls, succulent and spicy, stuffed with vegetables, chicken, or mutton smeared in desi masalas. Sounds delicious, right? Well, this is something people from Kolkata swear by. Kolkata kathi rolls make for a popular street-food item served at numerous places in the city of joy. Oh, and, it has a fanbase (not just in Kolkata) of its own. Kathi rolls are filling, lip-smacking and handy to consume at any time of the day. Also, they get ready quickly. Well, the explanation might have transported you to Kolkata mentally, but you can savour these appetising rolls just by sitting comfortably in your house. Sunday is here and this is the best time to dive into something as tasty as Kolkata kathi rolls. We have prepared a list of six variations of Kolkata kathi rolls for you to try out. Make a choice!





Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 6 Kathi Roll Options For You:

1. Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll:

How many of you like paneer? This is a great dish to give your body the much-needed dose of protein. If you are bored with the regular paneer curries, do use cottage cheese to make these delicious paneer tikka kathi rolls. It's a quick and easy recipe and tastes great with mint chutney and sliced onions. Find the recipe here.

2. Fish Kathi Roll:

You must include fish in your diet since it's loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins. One such delectable way to savour fish is this yummy kathi roll. Yes, you may have commonly heard of chicken kathi rolls or the veg one, but this is different and you must give it a try. Click here for the recipe.

3. Reshmi Chicken Paratha Roll:

The name itself sounds appetising, isn't it? If you ever feel like having a good brunch or even snacking on something mouth-watering, this should be your go-to recipe. It's an absolute treat for all the chicken lovers out there. Team it up with green chutney or ketchup for a good overall experience. Recipe here.

4. Chicken Seekh Kebab:

There's an interesting process that you've got to follow to make these amazing kebabs. First, prepare crispy golden chicken kebabs. Once done, spread a flavourful chutney on both parathas along with slices of tomatoes and onions, wrap the paratha and you are good to go. Find the recipe here.

5. Chicken Kathi Roll:

This super indulgent chicken seekh kebab roll is surely going to trigger your tastebuds. You can make this at home and share it with your family members. This recipe carries a perfect combination of chicken tikka and masalas rolled together. Recipe here.

6. Mutton Kathi Roll:

Oh yes, we have a recipe for all the mutton lovers out there. For this, juicy mutton chunks are marinated and cooked till tender, first. For the roll, additionally, you'll need roti, onion slices, green chillies, chaat masala and coriander. Click here for the recipe.





We hope your weekend is as amazing as these appetising kathi rolls. Which one will you prepare today?