A quick look into the street food culture of India and you'd notice realms of varied street food options available for every palate. From aloo tikki and golgappa chaat of Delhi to Mumbai's frankies and Kolkata Kathi rolls, every state has at least one special dish to offer. One such street food that is particularly loved for its unique preparation style and rustic flavours is chicken roll. While roaming around in the streets of India, you are likely to spot tiny street-side carts/stalls selling different kinds of rolls. These stalls are thronged with people of all age groups. If you're one among them, then here we bring a list of 7 street-style chicken rolls that you can easily prepare in the comfort of your kitchen.





The juicy, grilled and chopped meat chunks rolled in a soft chapati or other breads. We aren't slurping, you are! And that is exactly how these rolls made their way into the hearts of most of the street side food lovers. The joy of biting into these rolls when paired with mayonnaise and desi chutneys has its own charm. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make these rolls. Take a look:

Chicken Roll: Here's A List Of 7 Chicken Roll Recipes You Must Try:

1. Kolkata-Style Chicken Roll

Jhalmuri, Urad dal vada, chicken pakora, here we bring you another such popular snack that is found on the streets of Kolkata. This chicken roll is prepared with spicy chicken tikkas wrapped in egg-coated wheat flour rotis. If you are wondering how to make it at home, click here to watch the recipe video.

2. Chicken Kathi Roll

Another Kolkata's famous delight! This chicken Kathi roll is a super easy and quick recipe that you can try making at home for brunch or a heavy evening meal paired with evening cuppa. Served with cool mint chutney and enjoy! Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicken Shahi Roll

Here we bring you a filling and delectable roll recipe. As the name suggests, this shahi roll is packed with numerous ingredients such as flavours of cumin, green chillies, garam masala, garlic and oodles of cheese! So, what are you waiting for? Click here and try this recipe at home.

4. Chicken Spring Roll

Spring rolls are one of our all-time favourite snacks; aren't they? They are fried, crispy, loaded, and saucy, and scream indulgence in every bite we take. Here we bring you a recipe of spring roll filled with juicy chicken chunks, veggies, seasonings and sauces. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Chicken Keema Roll

Another delectable chicken roll recipe! Got some leftover chicken keema at home? Prepare this scrumptious keema roll. The steps of making chicken keema roll are simple and similar to a bread roll. Find the complete recipe here.

6. Chicken Badam Roll

This recipe is all you need to try, if you haven't already! Made with the juiciness of chicken pieces and an added crunch of aromatic almonds and flavourful spices, this chicken badam roll will get your party started and is a perfect non-veg starter. Find the recipe here.

7. Mumbai-Style Chicken Frankie

Alongside vada pav, dabeli and misal pav, Mumbai also has to offer this beast of a roll known as the chicken Frankie roll. It is a lip-smacking and filling roll recipe made with the softest rotis, which hold in the juicy and saucy chicken chunks slathered in eggs and cooling chutneys. Here's the recipe for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Now that you know all the recipes, try making them at home and let us know which one turned out to be the best of all. Bon Appetit! So, what are you waiting for? Now that you know all the recipes, try making them at home and let us know which one turned out to be the best of all. Bon Appetit!





