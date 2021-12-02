The diverse street-food fare of India has lovers both in India and abroad. You'll find a variety of dishes on the streets - ranging from spicy delights to sweet treats - and you'll be captivated each time by the different tastes that they offer! Take, for instance, a delicious Kathi roll! Succulent pieces of vegetables or meat, filled with aromatic masalas and finally wrapped in a crispy paratha indeed have won our hearts! They are one of the easiest and hassle-free recipes to make. You can easily carry a Kathi roll in your lunch or buy it from the street. Your growling stomach will be satisfied in no time with this delicious delicacy. So, if you also love a delightful Kathi roll as much as we do, here we bring you a range of recipes with which you can easily make this dish!





Here Are 5 Kathi Roll Recipes You Must Try | Kathi Roll Recipes

The Kolkata Kathi roll is one of Kolkata's food gems. In Bengali, the word 'katthi' means 'stick.' Chunks of meat or kebab, sliced onions, and a zingy chutney/chilly sauce are folded within a roti wrap in this delicacy.

If a good chicken dish makes you drool, then you can't miss out on this chicken Kathi roll! A wonderful melange of chicken tikka and spices is packed together and served with chutney in the chicken Kathi roll. This is a simple and quick brunch or evening meal recipe that you can make at home.

This is undoubtedly the easiest Kathi roll recipe. Here, we have used carrots, cabbage, red bell pepper, cucumber, cilantro, and baby spinach, along with a peanut butter-based sauce to complete its taste. You can serve it with a dip or chutney of your choice.

This Kathi roll is loaded with succulent mutton pieces that have been marinated and fried. They're then put inside a fresh wrap and topped with onions, green chillies, and chaat masala. Once you've tried this dish, you'll want to cook it again and again!

Just the thought of a delicious plate of paneer tikka makes a drool. And when it's wrapped in a roll, then prepare yourself for an indulgent fare! This dish can be easily made with leftover paneer. And if you serve it at any party, we are sure that this will impress your guests!

Once you make these delicious Kathi rolls, pair them with a spicy chutney or any dip to enjoy! Then, let us know which one you liked the best!