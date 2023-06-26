Mondays can be mundane, especially when you are still in the hangover of the fun weekend. This is why, you would find the day going slower than usual and you have Monday blues. What do you do then? If you ask us, we cheer ourselves up with some good food, especially for breakfast. Having delicious food on the first day of the week helps you add a note of positivity and energy to the days to come. Whatever amount of work we have on a Monday, we like to keep it aside for some time and enjoy a yummy meal in the morning.

This week, if you plan to go our way, then we have a perfect recipe for you to start with. What better than a paratha to cheer up an Indian soul? Right? But you can't ignore the nutrition quotient as well. As we all know, breakfast should include a good amount of nutrients to help bodily functions, including metabolism. And this is where protein comes to play. It helps you keep full for long, repairs muscles and cells and promotes gut health. Let's agree, protein is the keyword in the world of health and fitness.

Considering it all, we found you a perfect recipe that can load you up with enough protein, fibre and other nutrients, along with a balanced taste. It's a soya dal paratha, where you add the goodness of soya chunks to your already popular dal paratha.

Also Read: Paratha For Summer? Try Masala Sattu Paratha Recipe For A Cooling Meal

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Soya Dal Paratha Perfect For Breakfast:

Soybean is considered one of the best sources of plant-based protein and helps prevent inflammation and bloating. Alongside dal, it helps you load up on fibre, adding a feeling of fullness. And yes, how can we forget the atta used for paratha?! Whole wheat flour has the healthy carb to create a nutritional balance in the diet. All these factors come together to make soya dal paratha a perfect dish for breakfast.

How To Make Soya Dal Paratha:

It's simple! Soya dal paratha is the upgraded version of dal paratha in which you add a bowl of soya chunks to the dal stuffing. To start with the recipe, knead an atta dough with ghee, salt, ajwain and water and let it rest for some time.

Meanwhile, take soaked dal and soya and grind them together. Cook the paste in ghee, along with some basic ingredients. Prepare a puree and stuff inside atta roundels and prepare paratha the usual way. That's it!

You have hot and delicious soya dal paratha ready in no time. Click here for the complete recipe.

Make it today and beat your Monday blues in style!