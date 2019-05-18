Add These 5 Omega-3-Rich Foods To Your Diet For Longer and Softer Hair

Neha Grover | Updated: May 18, 2019 11:51 IST
Many of us go out of our way to maintain the health of our hair by oiling, massaging and going through those expensive salon treatments. Fancy, overpriced, over-the-counter hair products make tall claims to transform our hair magically, but we learn the sad truth only later that there's nothing like magic in this world. Thinking rationally and acting wisely is the key here to realise your dream of sporting long, gorgeous hair. The simplest thing you can do is to improve your diet and include foods rich in omega-3 nutrient that have proven to be a boon for hair health. You are what you eat. Feeding your body with the right nutrients is as important as taking care of it topically. There are many foods sitting right there in our kitchen cabinets that are a powerhouse of omega-3 fats.
Omega-3 fatty acids are unsaturated fats that are essential for overall working of the bodily functions. These are good fats that are anti-inflammatory and strengthen the hair follicles and help them grow.
Although all the nuts we know of are packed with vital nutrients, walnuts particularly contain a higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids that retain the moisture of the hair strands and protect them from sun damage.
Fatty and oily fish are excellent sources of omega-3s. Salmon, mackerel, trout and sardine contain DHA and EPA - two kinds of omega-3 fatty acids, which are considered as superfoods for hair.
Of all the kinds of oils available for cooking, canola oil is said to be the best for hair health. It has low content of saturated fats and its molecular structure is such that it lets the oil tolerate high temperatures. Canola oil is abound in omega-3 fatty acids and can be consumed with salads or cooked meals.
Soybeans have ALA omega-3 fats and lots of Vitamin E that work together to provide ample nourishment to hair.
There's a variety of seeds to pick from for nutrition, but flax seeds, sunflower seeds and chia seeds are particularly more promising for faster hair growth and thickening of hair strands. Have these seeds directly or mix them in smoothies, oatmeal and breakfast cereals to avail their hair-benefitting effects.
A point to take note of is that our body doesn't produce omega-3 fatty acids naturally. To have long, healthy hair, it is important to infuse this nutrient into the body through external diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
