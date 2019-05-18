Add These 5 Omega-3-Rich Foods To Your Diet For Longer and Softer Hair

Omega 3-rich foods are excellent for hair health

Many of us go out of our way to maintain the health of our hair by oiling, massaging and going through those expensive salon treatments. Fancy, overpriced, over-the-counter hair products make tall claims to transform our hair magically, but we learn the sad truth only later that there's nothing like magic in this world. Thinking rationally and acting wisely is the key here to realise your dream of sporting long, gorgeous hair. The simplest thing you can do is to improve your diet and include foods rich in omega-3 nutrient that have proven to be a boon for hair health. You are what you eat. Feeding your body with the right nutrients is as important as taking care of it topically. There are many foods sitting right there in our kitchen cabinets that are a powerhouse of omega-3 fats.







Why Omega-3?



Omega-3 fatty acids are unsaturated fats that are essential for overall working of the bodily functions. These are good fats that are anti-inflammatory and strengthen the hair follicles and help them grow.







Foods That Contain Omega-3 Fatty Acids And Promote Hair Growth



Nuts -



Although all the nuts we know of are packed with vital nutrients, walnuts particularly contain a higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids that retain the moisture of the hair strands and protect them from sun damage.

Walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids









Fish -



Fatty and oily fish are excellent sources of omega-3s. Salmon, mackerel, trout and sardine contain DHA and EPA - two kinds of omega-3 fatty acids, which are considered as superfoods for hair.





Fatty fish contain DHA and EPA Omega 3 fatty acids









Canola Oil -



Of all the kinds of oils available for cooking, canola oil is said to be the best for hair health. It has low content of saturated fats and its molecular structure is such that it lets the oil tolerate high temperatures. Canola oil is abound in omega-3 fatty acids and can be consumed with salads or cooked meals.





Canola oil has the maximum amount of Omega 3 fatty acids







Soybeans -



Soybeans have ALA omega-3 fats and lots of Vitamin E that work together to provide ample nourishment to hair.





Soybeans have ALA omega-3 fats and Vitamin E





Seeds -



There's a variety of seeds to pick from for nutrition, but flax seeds, sunflower seeds and chia seeds are particularly more promising for faster hair growth and thickening of hair strands. Have these seeds directly or mix them in smoothies, oatmeal and breakfast cereals to avail their hair-benefitting effects.





Seeds contain Omega 3 fatty acids in abundance







A point to take note of is that our body doesn't produce omega-3 fatty acids naturally. To have long, healthy hair, it is important to infuse this nutrient into the body through external diet.





