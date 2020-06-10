Ashwagandha Tea: This Herbal Tea May Help Promote Your Strength And Immunity

ashwagandha tea promotes overall immunity, strength, energy and endurance

Highlights Ahswagandha is also referred to as Withania Somnifera

One of the simplest ways of having ashwagandha roots is in form of tea

One must remember that the roots of the herb have medicinal properties

At a time when the world is dealing with the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the importance of boosting immune health has been stressed upon time and again. A strong immunity has often been dubbed to be helpful to deal with several infections. While healthy diet plays an indispensible role in building strong immunity, various health experts have advised inclusion of various herbs and spices (with immunity-boosting properties) in our daily diet to accelerate the process. One such herb is ashwagandha, which is known since time immemorial for its multiple medicinal benefits.





'Ashwagandha' in Sanskrit literally means 'smell of horse'. It is believed that people used to consume this herbal medicine to get horse-like strength and energy. Ahswagandha is also referred to as Withania Somnifera (Latin name), Indian Ginseng or Winter Cherry.





According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath, "This traditional medicinal herb is famed for its immunity-boosting, anti-ageing and de-stressing properties. It is an adaptogenic herb, which helps our body to deal with daily stress and balances our body functioning. It also promotes overall immunity, strength, energy and endurance."

Adding to this, Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta said, "It is used to fight depression, anxiety, boost fertility and brain functioning. In addition, ashwagandha is known for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic activities. In this regard, one must remember that the roots of the herb have these medicinal properties and one can consume the roots in various forms." One of the simplest ways, as per Rupali Datta is, of having the ashwagandha roots is in the form of tea.





Also Read: This Herbal Ginger Tea May Help Soothe Scratchy Or Sore Throat





'Ashwagandha' in Sanskrit literally means 'smell of horse'





How To Prepare Ashwagandha Tea | Step-By-Step Recipe Of Ashwagandha Tea:

Ingredients:

1 cup of water





1 teaspoon Ashwagandha roots





Half lemon





Honey as per taste





Method:

Step 1. Boil water in a saucepan.





Step 2. Add the Ashwagandha roots to it, close the lid and switch off the flame.





Step 3. Let it infuse/steam for 10-15 minutes.





Step 4. Strain in it a cup and add lemon juice and honey to it.





A study, published in Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, has shown that this Ashwagandha tea helps promote relaxation. Hence, you may consider having a cup of Ashwagandha tea after a long tiring day to rejuvenate your mind and body.





Stay healthy, stay safe!

















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)







