This Herbal Ginger Tea May Help Soothe Scratchy Or Sore Throat

The rapid season change has started to take a toll on our immunity. Around this period of time our bodies are more susceptible to infection, which is why it is our responsibility to take all precautions. Keep away from very cold foods, increase our liquid intake, minimise eating restaurant-food, eat only healthy home-cooked food et al. Problems like cold, cough and sore throat cannot be neglected now, and should not be taken lightly either. If you are consulting a doctor or are on any prescribed medicines, make sure you do not skip your dose; you could also try including some warm, herbal tea in your diet for stronger immunity. It could help alleviate the discomfort that comes with a sore throat.





There are many types of herbal teas present in the market, but you would be surprised to know that it is very easy to make one from the scratch at home. Before we get to the recipe of a ginger-turmeric-black pepper tea that could help calm your throat and provide relief, here are a few properties of each ingredient that makes them a nice herbal remedy:





Ginger: According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, ginger's volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Ginger also has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Turmeric: Turmeric is profuse with antioxidants that fight free radical activity and anti-inflammatory properties that fight inflammation in body. Apart from India, turmeric is gaining recognition as an immunity-booster across the world too!

Black Pepper: Black pepper is also replete with antibacterial properties and it is enriched with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that prevents damage caused by free radicals.

How To Make Ginger-Turmeric-Black Pepper Tea:

Ingredients:





1 teaspoon turmeric

1 inch ginger root, peeled and crushed

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

½ teaspoon Honey (optional)



Method:







1. In a vessel take a cup of water bring it to boil.

2. Add ginger, black pepper and turmeric and let it steep for 4-5 minutes,

3. Put off the flame, strain and serve.

4. You can also add honey to the concoction. Make sure you only do not add honey when the tea is still boiling, add only when it is served.





Drink this tea at least once or twice a day. Try not to drink it more than three times in a day.







