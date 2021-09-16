Potatoes play a significant role in every Indian kitchen. Just look at the variety the humble tuber has to offer. May it be aloo ki sabzi, aloo ke pakode, or aloo paratha - we always find a way to sneak potatoes into our diet. And why not? They are easily accessible and available throughout the country, and go well with almost everything. For instance, you must have heard of aloo ka halwa too, right? To add to the versatility of our beloved potato dishes, we bring for you another easy and fuss-free lunch accompaniment known as - Allugeda.

Although the name sounds like some exotic international dish that may require 15 unattainable ingredients, to the relief of all the home cooks out there - Allugeda is everything opposite. It is nothing but a fairly simple recipe for making some delicious Indian-style mashed potatoes. Made with everyday ingredients like mustard seeds, coriander, curry leaves, and a pinch of hing, it tastes as good as any other quintessential aloo ki sabzi. Add crushed cashew nuts on top and serve it with soft rotis or fluffy rice. Sounds interesting? Read the recipe.

How to Make Indian Mashed Potata Allugeda l Indian Mashed Potato Allugeda recipe:

Boil potatoes and roughly mash them into chunks. In a pan heat oil and add ingredients like mustard seeds, onions, tomatoes, curry leaves, and other dry spices. Mix everything well and then add the mashed potatoes.





Let the mashed potatoes cook for another 10 minutes with the lid on, keep stirring in between to make sure it doesn't stick to the surface. Garnish with coriander leaves, crushed cashew nuts, and serve hot!





Click here for the ingredient list and detailed recipe of Allugedda.





Try and make this easy-peasy potato recipe for your next meal. Let us know how it turns out in the comments below.