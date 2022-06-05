For all of us, the ideal evening snacks are crispy, rich and masaledaar. No wonder Indian snacks like samosa and pakora always manage to find their way onto our plates and into our hearts. If you are still looking for a unique snack recipe to make your snacking session exciting, this aloo 65 recipe is just perfect. Shared on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', this aloo snack is made in Hyderabad style and doesn't require any sauces or vinegar that other aloo 65 recipes demand. Want to know how to make it? Check out the easy recipe below:

Aloo 65 Recipe I How To Make Hyderabad-Style Aloo 65:

Take 5 raw potatoes and soak in water. Grate the potatoes and immerse the grated potatoes in water. After some time, drain the water, and squeeze the excess water. Add some maida to the grated potatoes, also add corn starch, Kashmiri red chilli powder, chaat masala, and ginger-garlic paste, and mix everything well. Then add some salt, and make small balls out of the mixture.





Fry these balls on medium heat till crispy and golden brown. Don't touch the balls till they cook slightly and start floating. Then rotate and cook from all the sides. Then take some curd, add corn starch and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Now heat some oil in a pan, saute some garlic, whole red chillies and curry leaves. Add onions and coriander powder, jeera powder, garam masala and black pepper powder. Add the curd mixture to the pan. You can add some water, if required. Add some salt and mix everything well. Top it with some lemon juice and add the fried potato balls to the gravy, cook for some time, and serve hot with the garnishing of coriander leaves.

Watch the complete recipe video of Hyderabad-style Aloo 65 here:







