Aloo Chutney Wala: This Rich Recipe Combines Magic Of Potatoes, Chutney And Cheese!

Potatoes are an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine

There are very few things in our kitchen that we love as much as we love aloo (or batata or potato). Whether you need something quick or something yummy - you know this tuber is your safe bet. Potatoes are not only yummy but very easy to work with as well. Sometimes, something even as simple and soothing as mashed potatoes can bring a smile across our face; and when you are really craving for something flavourful, you can always chop a few potatoes for a quick aloo chaat or fries. The range of things we can make with potato is endless which is why perhaps we are so biased towards it.





If you too are a fan of potatoes or fail to understand what is the hype about it, you should perhaps try this aloo chutney wala recipe that packs all things rich and decadent. It is so robust with flavours, that it may give the other meaty curries a run for their money if presented a get-together.





Aloo Chutney Wala Recipe:





In this recipe, potatoes are hollowed out and stuffed with grated cheese, cashew nuts, raisin, salt and coriander leaves. If you are confused or unable to find the right kind of cheese, you can just go ahead with grated paneer.

The potatoes are also deep-fried in ghee, and then the stuffed potatoes are tossed in a smashing gravy, made with tomato puree, yogurt, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste and a special secret chutney.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick And Easy Dahi Aloo At Home)

Potatoes are incredibly versatile



What is so special about the chutney you ask? It is the burst of flavours, that come with sweet mango pickle and mint chutney.





Here is a full step-by-step recipe of Aloo Chutney Wala





This aloo chutney wala recipe is sure to be the talking point of your spread, be it lunch or dinner. You can pair it with rice, roti or naan. This dish is so wholesome in itself, that some of us may not even need any accompaniments at all.





Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









