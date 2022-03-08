How many of you love to accompany your 'sham ki chai' with some delectable snacks? Well, if you ask, we love having this combination. This combination is not only delicious but also gives a bout of instant energy to perform the remaining tasks with ease. Samosa, bonda, pakoda and more- the list of tea-time snacks is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choices. No doubt, these snacks are utterly delicious and one-of-a-kind. However, consuming these snacks every day along with your evening cuppa can be harmful for your health as these snacks are deep fried and most of them are made with refined flour. So, what should we do now? Should we quit having snacks with tea? Well, if that's what you are thinking, then fret not! Here we bring you 5 healthy cutlet recipes that are a perfect combination of both health and taste.





Besides being wholesome, these cutlet recipes are super easy and quick to make. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the recipes. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Healthy Cutlet Recipes For You To Try At Home:

1. Ragi Cutlet

Let's start with our favourite recipe. This cutlet recipe is perfect to make when you crave something delectable, crispy yet healthy. You can quickly whip up this dish with a handful of ingredients and pair it with delicious chutneys and dips. Click here for the recipe.

2. Oats Cutlet

Next up is this cutlet made with roasted oats, cottage cheese, veggies followed by some tangy spices. Besides having this recipe as your evening snack, you can also enjoy this as your breakfast. In addition to this, this cutlet recipe is completely gluten free and laden with a good dose of important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Find the recipe here.

3. Poha Cutlet

Using poha to make cutlets is a smart way to infuse required nutrition into a snack item. So, now is the time to replace your potato cutlets with this healthy one; click here for the recipe.

4. Chickpea Cutlets

Here we bring you another delectable snack recipe. To make this recipe, all you need to do is combine mashed chickpeas, spices, and some vegetables in the dough. After that, make roundels and pan fry or bake them! It'll be ready in no time. Click here for the recipe.

5. Beetroot Cutlet

We all know that beetroot brims with so many essential nutrients. It is a great source of fiber, Vitamin B9, C, magnesium, potassium and iron. So, with so many benefits of beetroot, this cutlet recipe is a must-try! Click here for the recipe.





Now that you know everything, try these recipes out and let us know which one you liked the most in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!









