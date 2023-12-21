We just love how vast and flavorful North Indian cuisine is. It is a confluence of various cultures and sub-regional cooking techniques, which makes the North Indian food culture more interesting than ever. While on the one hand, you can experience some of the best vegetarian recipes here, on the other hand, there is a strong influence of Mughlai and Nawabi dishes on the cuisine. Here, we will talk about one such dish that makes for a wholesome meal when paired with roti. It is the classic aloo keema, but this time, we suggest you try it with a portion of jeera rice on the side.

What Is Aloo Keema Made Of? What Is The History Of Aloo Keema?

According to the official website of the popular chef Mrs. Balbir Singh (mrsbalbirsingh.com), keema or queema has Persian roots and was brought to India by the Mughals. "It is believed to have been first mentioned as a recipe in writings about Emperor Akbar. The word itself can be traced back to an ancient Turkish word "kiyma" meaning ground or minced meat," reads an article on the website.





Over the years, keema gained enough popularity, and now it has become a much-loved dish in homes, restaurants, and dhabas across India. One such popular keema-based recipe is aloo keema. Here, keema and diced aloo are mixed with a range of spices and cooked to perfection for a semi-gravy dish. Aloo Keema is usually made using minced lamb, goat, and other red meats. But today, you can find its healthier versions made with chicken and also soya nuggets at times.

How To Make Aloo Keema At Home:

Here, we got you the quintessential aloo keema recipe, made with minced mutton. It is super simple. Begin by heating oil in a pan and add whole spices to it. Once the spices splutter, add onion and ginger-garlic paste and saute well. Add hing, haldi, and other masalas to it and mix well until it releases oil.





Finally, add minced mutton, diced potatoes, and tomatoes and cook on low-medium flame until it turns soft. Garnish with coriander leaves, and you have a delicious bowl of aloo keema ready to be relished. Find the recipe here.

How To Make Jeera Rice:

It is steamed rice, with the aroma of jeera added to it. All you need to do is heat oil, add jeera and onion, and cook until the latter turns translucent. Then add rice, mix everything well, and water. Let the rice cook, and you have the delicious jeera rice to pair with aloo keema. Click here for the recipe.





Enjoy your meal