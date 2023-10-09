Are you planning to change your old refrigerator? Is the refrigerator at your home too small for the family? Are you looking for a new refrigerator option? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then we have just the solution you were looking for. It's a side-by-side refrigerator - it is spacious, chic, and comes with the latest technology for easy usage. Guess what, you can now avail of it for a great discount. You heard us! Amazon Great Indian Festival is live and offering around 55 percent off on side-by-side refrigerators. Check out some refrigerator options from top brands below. And if you are looking for further details, then click here.

Here Are 5 Side-By-Side Refrigerator Options For You:

1. Panasonic Side-By-Side Refrigerator:

This product has a 592-litre capacity and features an efficient inverter compressor with a 10-year warranty for durability. It is also Wi-Fi enabled which helps you control refrigerator and freezer temperatures remotely. It also comes with a double vegetable box for convenient storage of fruits and vegetables. Originally priced at Rs. 95000, it is now available for Rs. 70490.





2. AmazonBasics Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator:

This refrigerator has a 564-litre capacity and features a multi-airflow system that ensures uniform cooling throughout the storage compartments. The refrigerator is equipped with an electronic control system that allows you to set and maintain the correct temperature inside. Originally priced at Rs. 88,999, it is now available for Rs. 42,990.





3. Samsung Frost-Free Convertible Side-By-Side Refrigerator:

This refrigerator comes with a 653-litre capacity. It features a digital inverter compressor that automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand, resulting in quieter operation and lower power consumption. It also comes with twin cooling technology, ensuring that food stays fresh and moist for longer periods of time. Originally priced at Rs. 1,21,000, you can now avail it for Rs. 83,990.





4. Haier Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator:

This product offers premium features including an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. The refrigerator has a 602-litre capacity and features an inverter compressor with cooling technology, which makes it energy-efficient. The refrigerator includes four drawers, toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable box, and an anti-bacterial gasket, which makes it easy to use. Originally priced at Rs. 1,03,990, it is now available for Rs. 62,990.





5. LG Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator:

This refrigerator has a 655-litre capacity and comes with an inverter compressor for higher energy efficiency and reduced energy wastage. This helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations. The refrigerator features tempered glass shelves in the refrigerator section, with four shelves and three door baskets. Originally priced at Rs. 1,20,699, it is now available for Rs. 69,990.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.