Today, every kitchen around the world is equipped with various large and small appliances to save time and energy. And at regular intervals, we keep upgrading those appliances for ease of use. If you are planning to upgrade the microwave oven you have at home, then we have the perfect deal for you. Amazon Great Indian Festival brings you top deals on different microwave oven brands, with an exchange facility for the old ones. Sounds exciting? So, without further ado, go through the options and pick one for your kitchen. Click here to know more.

5 Top Deals With Exchange Offers On Microwave Ovens | Get Up To 43% Off On Microwave Ovens:

1. LG Convection Microwave Oven:

This microwave oven has a 32-litre capacity and is suitable for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and regular cooking. It also features tactile buttons for setting temperature and timer, along with jog dials for easy operation.





2. Samsung Convection Microwave Oven With Tandoor:

This product has a 28-liter capacity and offers a range of programs including slim fry, Indian recipe, Indian combo, Indian diary, power defrost, deodorisation, convection, grill, microwave, eco bode, and much more. It also comes with a child safety lock, ensuring safety.





3. Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven:

This 27-litre microwave oven offers high power for quick and even cooking. It also features 360-degree heat distribution, resulting in a uniform and faster cooking. It also includes auto-programmed modes for reheating and defrosting, ensuring that food is evenly heated or thawed without compromising texture or flavour.





4. IFB Convection Microwave Oven:

This 20-litre microwave oven offers convection cooking, allowing you to bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook with ease. It also features user-friendly control which is responsive to touch and easy to clean.





5. SHARP Bake+Grill Microwave Oven:

This 20-litre microwave oven offers multiple programs and modes, including multi-stage cooking, grill mode, auto defrost, overheating protection, auto reheat, and a keep-warm feature. It also includes 24 standard menus, an anti-bacterial cavity, auto defrost, overheating protection, and a timer option.











