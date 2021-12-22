Do you know how Amitabh Bachchan spends his work break? He likes to spend his free time relaxing while watching TV and eating yummy food! Wondering how we know about this? The veteran actor recently uploaded an Instagram post, giving us a glimpse of what his break looks like. In the image, we can see him watching a sports match on his TV with his dinner in front of him. For the dinner, he was enjoying some of our favourite guilty pleasures - pasta, garlic bread and French fries! He captioned the image in his signature style, "... after a long work break .. Premier League Football, pasta, French fries, garlic bread ... aur ..NAAGIN sauce .. !!!Aaahhhh haaa.. Tadap gaye the iske liye !!" Take a look:











Foodies like us can't help but relate to Big B's break. We all love to spend our weekends, watching the latest match and munching Italian classics like pasta, pizza and garlic bread. This moment just reminds us of how big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan are not so different from us after all!





The 79-year-old Bollywood icon has been winning the hearts of hundreds and thousands of people around the globe with a charismatic personality and marvellous acting. Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining us since 1970s and hasn't stopped ever since. Even in the pandemic, we saw his cinematic brilliance in "Gulabo Sitabo". This year we saw him nail the role of an advocate in the mystery/thriller "Chehre" and in 2022 we will be watching him again in the much-awaited blockbuster "Brahmastra", next to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The icon hasn't stop working, and with a busy schedule like his, we all can agree that Big B has earned a well-deserved break.