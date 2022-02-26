Love it or hate it, you just can't live without it! Any guesses what are we talking about? It's the humble egg! Ranging from poached, boiled, fried, bhurji to even a curry, we are spoilt with choices when it comes to egg dishes. Be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, if you've got some eggs in the fridge, you know you are sorted for a meal. However, due to lack of time and easy recipes in hand, we usually end up making a simple egg curry on most days. But not anymore! Because we bring for you these quirky and fun anda dishes that you can easily make at home. If Anda Ghotala, Anda Kaleji, and Anda Pakoda sound like drool-worthy names, wait until you start reading the list below!

7 Interesting Anda Dishes That You Can Make For The Weekend:

Anda Ghotala is basically chunks of eggs mixed in bhaji (of pav bhaji), finished off with a fried egg. What makes this dish so special is the simple addition of egg, and guess what? It makes for the yummiest 'ghotala' ever. The egg gives this recipe a wholesome quality and adds bulk. It is easy to make, and a sure winner for weekend dinner parties. Click here for the recipe.

Kaleji is basically mutton liver that is cooked across Indian non-vegetarian homes as a semi-dry dish bursting with rich spices and herbs. To add a quick and interesting twist to your regular kaleji, make this anda kaleji by combining a raw egg with mutton kaleji and serve hot with khameeri roti, naan, or rice. Here is how you can make it at home.

3. Egg Tadka:

An entirely different dish from the north Indian counterpart of the same name, tadka here is not just the regular tempering that we know of. Egg Tadka is one of the well-preserved gastronomic gems of Kolkata which you may not find in other parts of the country. It is made by cooking lentils, spices, and other ingredients one after the other and finally mixing it all in one pot with some silky scrambled eggs. Click here to read the details of the recipe.







This recipe is a very easy and quick-to-prepare snack that is usually made with boiled eggs, potato, and gram flour. It can be served with tea/coffee in the evening. This egg potato pakoda is somewhat similar to egg bonda, but with our favourite potatoes adding flavour and texture. Click here for the recipe.

We are quite the suckers for chaat, aren't we? Tangy, spicy, and drool-worthy, chaats found in the streets of India do justice to the hype they enjoy. However, what if we told you that you can make an equally tempting chaat with eggs? Would you like to try it? This anda chana chaat recipe is wholesome, zesty, flavourful, quick, and easy. It is brimming with the goodness of eggs and chickpea, click here for the recipe.

Confused between boiled eggs and anda bhurji? Choose both! As the name suggests, boiled egg bhurji is a combination of boiled eggs and egg bhurji. From toast to roti, you can pair this scrumptious egg dish with almost anything. Click here for the recipe.

7. Anda Khichdi:

If comforting food is what you are looking for, we got that too. We found an amazing recipe that revamps a simple dal-rice khichdi to make anda khichdi. Egg added to dal khichdi may sound bizarre but it actually turns out to be quite a tasty dish. Here is how you can make the recipe at home.





There you have it, fun and delicious anda recipes that you can enjoy this weekend. Which one are you trying first? Let us know in the comments below!