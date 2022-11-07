Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister to actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, but that is not why she is so famous! Her lovable and charming personality has been winning our hearts for years now. We love to follow her on social media and get a glimpse of what her life is like! With over 591k followers on Instagram, Anshula Kapoor makes it a point to bring her fans and followers along on all her adventures. Her foodie side always has us hooked and we can't help but drool at all the delicious meals she indulges in!





As a true-blue foodie, Anshula Kapoor enjoys spending her Sunday eating just like we do! She revealed that her Sunday was all about simple and comforting food. And, what's more comforting than a plate full of rajma chawal?! Nothing! Take a look:

Anshula Kapoor shared an image of a bowl full of delicious rajma and freshly steamed rice. She captioned the image as "rajma chawal on a Sunday just hits different" and we couldn't agree more! Rajma chawal is the ultimate indulgence for desi foodies. We love rajma chawal so much that we start drooling just at the thought of it. Looking at Anshula Kapoor's Sunday binge makes us want to indulge in rajma chawal too! If you are craving the same, then why not enjoy Punjabi-style rajma chawal for lunch? Find the recipe below:

Her Sunday meal didn't end there! After finishing her wholesome meal of rajma chawal, Anshula Kapoor decided to indulge in something sweet. For dessert, she got berry and chocolate cake. The decadent cake simply looked too good! Take a look:

What do you think of Anshula Kapoor's Sunday binge? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!