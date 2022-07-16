We all love cheat meals, don't we? And, Janhvi Kapoor is no different. Even during her appearance on Koffee With KaranSeason 7, Janhvi confessed her love for food. From relishing chicken biryani to how she broke up with one of her boyfriends when he didn't order a chicken salad, the actress had spilled the beans. And, we think, it is safe to say that Janhvi is a big-time foodie and her culinary shenanigans are all out there on Instagram. Did you check the latest one? From burgers and fries to chicken curry, it is a mighty spread that will surely give you some hunger pangs.





On her Instagram Stories, Janhvi has shared a picture of her meal featuring a platter with a burger, a side of crispy fries and some salad. Next to it, we could spot some delicious-looking bao buns, and coconut chutney to pair up. There was also a platter of yummy dumplings, among others. And just when you think it's all fancy, glossy chicken curry and steamed rice drew our attention.





Considering the heavy yet yummy spread, we think Janhvi's caption is pitch perfect. The actress sought best wishes for her tummy. “Good Luck Nhi Bolenge? To My Tummy” she wrote.





Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her next project in Europe, hasn't compromised on gorging on sinful indulgences. A few days ago, Varun Dhawan shared a fun video on his Instagram Stories where she was seen relishing a lip-smacking meal. The actress was having pita bread along with a side of greens. Read all about it here.

The actress had shared some glimpses from her dessert diaries as well. Days ago, she satisfied her sweet tooth with some yummy delights and her Instagram Stories stand as testimony. Janhvi shared a snap of the yumilicious cake slices along with different toppings. And, can we forget her dessert for breakfast? Janhvi surely made us slurp with her raw strawberry and strawberry ice cream - her breakfast meal. The chocolate sauce drizzled on top made the dish appear more enticing.





We cannot wait to see what is coming next in Janhvi Kapoor's culinary trails.









