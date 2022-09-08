No matter how healthy we try to eat, we all have days when we feel like indulging in some mouth-watering food. Just having a bite of our favourite dish can uplift our mood in a matter of minutes. Well, it seems to be the same for actress Anushka Sharma. If you've been following her on social media, you know she never misses a chance to keep her 59.8M followers on Instagram updated with what she's indulging in next. While celebrities have to follow strict diets according to their role, they too have days when they crave some yummy food. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her latest indulgence and needless to say, it has left us hungry!





Anushka took to Instagram stories to share what she indulged in. In the story, we can see a box full of yummy biscuits. From chocolate coated wafers, jim-jam biscuits to bourbon biscuits and a mix of vanilla biscuits. We can also spot a bowl of what seems to be berry yogurt in the background. "Behaving very badly," she wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

Looks delicious, right? Well, this is not the first time that the actress has shared a glimpse from her gastronomic adventures. Earlier, she gave us a sneak peek from her breakfast date with her parents in England. In the post, we could spot Anushka enjoying a cup of black coffee while her parents were seen having what seems to be orange juice and kombucha tea. Almond croissant, fruit bread and sourdough bread were among the other delights we could spot on the table. Read more about it here.











What do you think about Anushka Sharma's foodie diaries? Do let us in the comments sections below.