Aparshakti Khurana has a flair for entertainment - apart from making us fall for his adorable roles in movies like Luka Chuppi, Stree, and Dangal, the actor is also a singer, radio jockey, television host, and a comedian. Aparshakti Khurana has been married to Akriti Ahuja for the last 7 years and the couple has recently been blessed with a baby girl who has been named Arzoie. The couple celebrated their 7th anniversary on 7th September. As no celebration is ever complete without some cakes, the couple had not one but multiple cakes lined up for them on their special day.





The couple cut into two decadent chocolate cakes - the first was an angel cake, dusted with loads of powdered chocolate and a simple design and the other was soft and spongy chocolate layer cake topped with buttercream and lemons. Look at both the delicious cakes here.

Akriti can be seen holding Arzoie in her hands

That's not it; they had another cute little cake waiting for them, this time a mini chocolate caramel cake with a beautiful floral decoration that they cut into later. Look at it here:

The couple had another cute floral cake to cut

While the couple have not posted many pictures themselves, we managed to get some sneak peeks into this close celebration which featured family, friends, two delicious cakes, and obviously the adorable baby girl. As the couple cuts into the delicious cake, Akriti can be seen holding the baby in her hand. This is one of the first times we are seeing baby Arzoie and we can't wait to see more adorable pictures of the trio in the future.





On the work front, Aparsahakti Khurana is riding high on the success of his most recent release of a comedy film, Helmet. The film premiered on 3rd September