Indian food is a blessing in disguise when you want to take your tastebuds on a ride and yet consume all things healthy. The spices used in Indian households — including turmeric, cinnamon, cumin etc — are loaded with nutrients. On Instagram, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted an image of a plate of simple Indian and outlined its importance. On the plate, we could spot some steamed rice and a bowl of delicious yellow dal. There was a dry potato curry and some chutney as well. Limited portions of each of these dishes reminded us of the importance of mindful eating.





In the image, there's also a glass full of water next to the plate. Don't miss out on the dollop of ghee on the rice!





Rujuta shared the image on Instagram Stories and uploaded it as a post as well.





On Instagram Stories, she wrote, “All you see is not all there is. Everyone's welcome to a second helping, even third, be my guest. But know that taking just a little at a time is the best way to savour dal rice hot-hot.” She also asked her followers not to miss out on the real essence of Indian cooking, which were eating and living.

For the post on Instagram, Rujuta called it the right kind of detox one needed post festivity. In the caption, she wrote, “This is what normal food looks like. This is what you should return to eating post festivities. Sensible and sustainable is the only detox you need.”

We have just celebrated Diwali with a number of delicious and mouth-watering dishes, and, now, most of us may be keen to switch to simple home-cooked food. Rujuta Diwekar showed the way to do so.





If Rujuta's plate of simple home-cooked fare is making you hungry, here are some Indian recipes for you.

You can enjoy this delicious curry made with tomatoes and potatoes. Have it for lunch and you will not regret it!

Make your dinner a simple food affair with a healthy twist. Making this dish will hardly take 20 minutes of your time. You just need to have sliced potatoes, carrots, and spinach to make it.

This curry has the goodness of various vegetables, including cauliflower, peas, carrot, mushroom, and zucchini. Cook the vegetables in delectable tomato curry.

Dal khichdi happens to be comfort food for many. So, without much ado, just rustle up some yummy moong dal khichdi quickly. Use some split green gram and rice to make this dish.

Yes, you read it right! You can have dal tadka without a drop of oil. Take a look at this recipe and give a treat to your family.





Simple Indian food works magic and can be your go-to food any day!