Our kitchen is equipped with a variety of utensils, each serving a different purpose. Among the many, a tawa is the one that finds its way into every kitchen. Whether you're making something as basic as a roti or making scrumptious kebabs, a tawa becomes handy for a variety of cooking techniques. However, it can become quite difficult to shop for one. Nowadays, the markets are filled with endless varieties of tawa. This can make it quite confusing as to which one to buy. But don't worry; that's exactly why we are here to help you out. Let's explore six of the most popular tawa varieties that you know of and invest in.

Here Are 6 Different Types Of Tawas You Should Have:

1. Flat Tawa

A flat tawa is the one that we are most familiar with. As the name suggests, it is flat and is usually used to make Indian breads. Roti, paratha, chapati, etc. are all made using a flat tawa. Its shape is quite apt for making them and allows even cooking. Apart from this, you can also use it to heat bread slices.

2. Dosa Tawa

This tawa is specifically designed for making dosa. It has a slightly larger surface area than a regular flat tawa, which allows the dosa batter to spread easily. It also has a super smooth surface. You can buy a variety of different dosa tawas from the market, depending on your needs. Some popular options include non-stick or cast iron.

3. Non-Stick Tawa

A non-stick tawa comes with a non-stick surface. This prevents the food from sticking to the tawa and also reduces the need for oil or ghee during cooking. It allows you to cook your food with utmost ease. It's a great option for those who wish to reduce the amount of oil they use for cooking.

4. Cast Iron Tawa

A cast iron tawa is made by melting iron. This tawa has been used in Indian households since ancient times and has no chemicals in it. It is considered a healthier option than all the other tawa varieties as it imparts iron into the food being cooked. You can use this tawa to cook dishes such as roti, paratha, etc.

5. Appam Patra

An appam patra is quite commonly used in South India. Unlike other tawas, this one has a curved shape with multiple small cavities. It is specifically designed to make the popular South Indian breakfast food, appam. The cavity allows the appam to cook evenly and ensures it turns out soft.

6. Grill Tawa

This variety of tawa has raised ridges all over it. It is usually square or rectangular in shape. The ridges on it help create grill marks over the food items. It is ideal for cooking kebabs, sandwiches, or even vegetables. If you're someone who likes to grill their food, you must invest in one.





Now that you know about the different varieties of tawas, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.