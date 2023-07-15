You have heard of tawa chicken and the ones who tried it are aware of its outstanding flavours. Juicy chicken pieces, coated with a spicy tawa masala, the dish defines indulgence. Unfortunately, people who follow a vegetarian diet are deprived of the taste. But not anymore, as we got you the perfect veg version of the dish to try this weekend. It's the tawa chana, where we used boiled chickpeas, instead of chicken, to prepare the dish. And trust us, the experiment turned out to be a hit both among our vegetarian and non-vegetarian friends around us. You can snack on it while watching a movie or a game, or pair it with paratha to make for a wholesome meal.





About Tawa Chana: Is Tawa Chana Healthy For You?

As mentioned earlier, tawa chana is the veg version of tawa chicken where you just have to replace chicken with chickpeas. And the rest of the ingredients remain the same. It is a popular North Indian dish that wins hearts with its amazing balance of flavours. That's not all. It is super healthy as well. Chickpeas contain protein, fibre, healthy fats and several other nutrients that help keep up the balance in your diet. In fact, it is deemed one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians and keeps you immune and nourished from within.

Chickpeas are full of essential nutrients.

So, this weekend, let's make our indulgence healthy with a portion of tawa chana.

How To Make Tawa Chana:

Start with roasting cumin, coriander seeds and whole red chilli and pound them together, coarsely. Next, boil chana with some salt and keep aside. Then prepare a masala by mixing onion, ginger-garlic, green chillies, tomato, turmeric, salt, garam masala and the pounded cumin-coriander. When the masala leaves oil and you get that desired colour, add some boiled chana and coat well with the masala. Finally, garnish with some kasuri methi or freshly chopped coriander leaves. And you have a bowl of tawa chana ready to be relished. Click here for the recipe.

How To Pair Tawa Chana With Your Evening Tea:

While you can always have it with roti or paratha, we suggest trying it as is in the form of a snack. All you need to do is, take the tawa chana in a bowl, add chopped onion and green chilli on it, squeeze some lemon juice, sprinkle some pounded cumin-coriander powder and indulge. You can also add some sev for added crunch.





