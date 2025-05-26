There's no fruit that screams summer like the mango. Juicy, vibrant, and bursting with flavours, mangoes are what make our summer truly delightful. And the best part is, it is currently the season where you'd buy it in bulk, or people would gift them to you. But before you can actually think of storing them, they start to ripen and spoil, leaving most of us longing for their last bite. Do you want to enjoy their luscious taste for as long as possible? While freezing them whole or turning them into pulp are common tricks, we have some unique ways that can keep the King of Fruits fresh for longer!





Here Are 5 Quick Hacks To Store And Increase The Shelf Life Of Mangoes

1. Charcoal Method

Photo: Pexels



This might sound a bit odd, but if you store mangoes near a small piece of activated charcoal, it can actually delay spoilage and increase their shelf life. Charcoal is a natural moisture and odour absorber as it reduces ethylene gas build-up that speeds up ripening in fruits. All you have to do is wrap a charcoal piece in a muslin cloth and place it near your mangoes. Make sure not to touch them. This will increase its shelf life, and you can have your fresh mangoes anytime.

2. Wrap Stems With Paper Towels

Most of us don't store mangoes properly and put them stem-side down, thinking it won't affect the fruit, but it does. The stem area is where moisture and rot usually begin. A simple hack to keep your mangoes fresh for long is by wrapping the stem ends with a paper towel. This absorbs sap and excess moisture and helps keep the mango fresher for a long time. If you combine this hack with storing the mangoes in a cool, dry area with good air circulation, you'll have a batch of your favourite fruit that lasts long.

3. Make Sweet Mango Pickle

Photo: Pexels

Yes, most of us are used to eating tangy mango pickles, but did you know your mango pickles can be sweet too? All you have to do is slice the ripe mangoes and soak them in a jar with sugar/jaggery syrup, lemon juice and some cardamom and saffron. This syrupy concoction not only acts as a preservative but also makes a delicious side for your toast, meals and even parathas. If you store it in the fridge, this sweet mango pickle will easily last for three weeks without losing its flavour!

4. Dehydrate Them

If you want to make a quick snack, make your overripe mangoes into a chewy, dehydrated snack! Just slice them into thin strips and bake them in an oven on the lowest possible heat for a couple of hours. If you think the oven is complicated, you can even sun dry them with a mesh cover. The result is a naturally sweet, preservative-free dried mango snack that easily lasts for months in an airtight container. It's a great way to use mangoes and enjoy their sweetness for a long time.

5. Mango Ice Cubes

Photo: Pexels

Now, you can easily puree and freeze mango as-is, but if you want to take it to another level, try freezing it into cubes. Just blend ripe mango with a dash of black salt, lemon juice, and mint, and then pour it into ice trays. These cubes are perfect for summer sodas, cocktails, lemonades, or even to add some flavour to your chaas. This way, you won't just preserve mangoes but also put them to a delicious use!





If you love mangoes, make the most of this summer with these delicious mango-based recipes.