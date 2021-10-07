Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is a foodie and his social media is proof. While we are simply trying to manage a busy week, Arjun knows exactly how to make it better with good food. His delicious platter is the inspiration we need in the middle of the week. Yes, his recent Instagram Stories is making us hungry. On Wednesday, he shared the picture of a delectable meal platter that looks wholesome. On the plate, we see what appears to be chicken with roasted flax seeds and sauteed mushrooms. The dish is garnished with some fresh coriander leaves. The food would certainly leave you with a rumbling tummy.





(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Is Quite The Passionate Foodie, And We Have Proof)





Being a food enthusiast, what else could be a better way to enjoy the week! In the Stories, he tagged his chef Akshay Arora and Drew Neal.





Take a look at Arjun's delicious meal platter here:

Arjun Kapoor likes to keep his Insfam updated with his gastronomic adventures from time to time. Some days ago, he gave us a sneak peek into his dessert diaries. We couldn't help but drool over the scrumptious pancakes he enjoyed that day. He shared a picture of the same on Instagram. There were two dark pancakes covered with chocolate sauce. We could also see some pumpkin seeds on the top of it. That is not enough as we also saw some fresh honey being poured on it. It was a “Pancake Day” for Arjun.

(Also Read: Midweek Craving? Arjun Kapoor's Platter Has The Perfect Solution)





Arjun very well knows how to dodge mid-week blues with lip-smacking food. Apart from his recent post, he once posted a picture of irresistible baked chicken breasts in a juicy sauce. Along with it, we spot some spiced rice with an omelette on the top. This time too, his chef Akshay Arora had treated him. For the caption, he wrote, “Akshay Arora, you are killing me with the presentation.”





He once shared a picture of green gravy food in a bowl. In the caption, he said, “Dinner has been engulfed.” The bowl was empty so we are not sure what exactly Arjun had but it looked like some pesto-sauce pasta dish. There were basil leaves around the bowl on the plate.





Looks like Arjun Kapoor's chef Akshay Arora really pampers the actor with good food and he appreciates him enough.