Ayurveda Hair-Care Secrets: Five Tips To Use These Kitchen Ingredients For Strong Hair

Have you done all that it takes to keep your hair damage-free? From using expensive hair care products to endless salon trips, no matter what you do, your hair is mostly messy or frizzy? Well, you are not alone. There are a number of factors like poor health, lifestyle choices and pollution that can take a toll on the health of your hair leaving them dry, damaged and lifeless. Fortunately, we also know a plenty of desi hair-care remedies handed down to us by Ayurveda that could help heal damaged hair naturally. Here are trusted Ayurvedic tips that can come in handy for you:





Ayurvedic remedies to prevent hair loss:

1. As per Ayurveda, hair loss is caused due to imbalance of pitta dosha. To make your pitta dosh not aggravated, you should have more cool and mild foods like buttermilk, coconut oil and cinnamon. Fruits like melons and grapes are also beneficial to keep your hair strong.





2. Bhringraj oil is one of the most trusted and oldest Ayurvedic remedy to boost hair health. Also called the king of herbs, bhringraj is packed with many antioxidants that help boost hair growth and keep damage at bay.





3. Curd has cooling properties and protein that are very essential for your scalp health and growth of new follicles, which promote hair growth. Apply some curd on your hair and let it rest for 15 minutes. Rinse with mild shampoo and regular water.

4. Amla is replete with vitamin C. One of the major reasons of hair fall is deficiency of vitamin C in your diet. Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that also helps prevent free radical activity, which could cause hair fall and dandruff.





Heat some coconut oil in a pan and add two teaspoons of amla powder. Now, heat the oil until it begins to turn brown. Turn off the heat, after 2-3 minutes and set the oil aside to cool. Once cool, apply it on your hair and massage.





5. Fenugreek seeds, or methi seeds, are enriched with folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin K and vitamin C - all of which support healthy and strong hair. They are also a good source of protein and nicotinic acid, which help prevent hair fall, dandruff and damage by keeping your scalp healthy. You can include fenugreek seeds in your daily diet. Soak them in water overnight and drink the fenugreek water next day, or you can soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek in water and leave it overnight in a cool place. Grind these soaked seeds in a paste and apply it on the roots of your hair. Let it sit for 20 minutes and rinse with mild shampoo.





Try these easy-peasy tips and induce a natural lustre on your dull locks.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







