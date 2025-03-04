Sometimes, all you need is a warm bowl of soup to make everything feel better. Be it a chilly evening, a lazy weekend, or just one of those days when comfort food is a must, soups have a way of hitting the spot. And if you're craving something light yet flavourful, the baby corn soup is a great pick. It's got that perfect balance of crunch and warmth, making it a favourite whether you're at a restaurant or whipping up something quick at home. So, let's take a look at how to make baby corn soup at home.





Ingredients of Baby Corn Soup

Start with 1 cup of baby corn, slit lengthwise, to add a crunchy bite. For the base, use 4 cups of water. The aromatic ingredients include 1 teaspoon each of finely chopped ginger, garlic, and green chilies, along with 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves for a fresh burst of flavor.

To enhance the texture, add 2 tablespoons each of finely chopped cabbage, capsicum, and mushrooms. Seasoning is simple yet effective, with 1 teaspoon of pepper and salt as required. A splash of 1 teaspoon soya sauce brings in an umami depth. To thicken the soup, mix 4 tablespoons of cornflour with 1 cup of water. Finally, 3 tablespoons of oil will be used for stir-frying.

How to Make Baby Corn Soup

Begin by heating oil in a pan and stir-fry the ginger, garlic, coriander leaves, and green chilies for about two minutes. This step enhances the aroma and flavor of the soup.

Next, add the baby corn, capsicum, mushrooms, pepper, and salt. Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, ensuring the vegetables slightly soften but retain their crunch.

Pour in the soya sauce and 4 cups of water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat. Slowly add the cornflour-water mixture, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. This helps thicken the soup slightly while maintaining a smooth consistency.

Just before removing the soup from heat, add the chopped cabbage. This ensures it remains fresh and crisp in the final dish. Give it a final stir and turn off the heat.

Serve the Baby Corn Soup hot, garnished with extra coriander leaves if desired. Enjoy it as a warming appetizer or a light meal on its own!

Benefits of baby corn

Soup made of baby corn is not only a comforting and delicious dish but also a nutrient-rich addition to your diet. Packed with fresh vegetables and a flavourful broth, this soup offers several health benefits while being light on calories.

1. Low in Calories

Baby corn is an excellent choice for weight-conscious individuals, as it is very low in calories. With just 26 calories per 100 grams, adding this crunchy vegetable to your meals can help in effective weight management.

2. Low-Carb Vegetable

Unlike mature corn, which is high in starch and carbohydrates, baby corn is relatively low in starch. With just 0.9 grams of carbs per 28-gram serving, it is a great alternative for those following a low-carb diet.

3. Rich in Fibre

When harvested at the right age, baby corn is packed with beneficial fibre. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, soluble fibre helps control blood sugar levels and supports heart health. Fibre also adds bulk to stool, promoting better digestion and preventing overeating by inducing a feeling of fullness.

4. Nutrient-Dense

Baby corn is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Along with fibre and protein, it is rich in antioxidants. A half-cup serving provides 4% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A and iron and 2 per cemt of vitamin C, contributing to overall health and immunity.

5. Aids Digestion

Packed with both soluble and insoluble fibre, baby corn helps stimulate digestion and maintain gut health. A healthy digestive system not only supports better metabolism but also contributes to effective weight loss.

6. Promotes Healthy Vision

Yellow baby corn, much like its mature counterpart, contains carotenoids, which are essential for eye health. These compounds help reduce the risk of cataracts and maintain good vision.





