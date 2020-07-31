Bakrid 2020: Spruce Up Your Eid Feast With A Hearty Murgh Kofta Biryani At Home (Recipe Inside)

Biryani holds a special place in the Eid festivities.

Eid festivities have already begun, as the world celebrates Eid-Al-Adha today with much fervour. Even though, in India, Bakrid will be celebrated tomorrow, 1st August, 2020, the celebrations are already in order. The pandemic has surely hit the festivities as huge gatherings are still not allowed in India but it hasn't dampened the festive spirits as one can always celebrate with family at home with a grand feast.





Food is a huge part of Eid festivities and juicy seekh kebabs made of chicken or mutton along with hearty nihari and raan are a must-have treats. Biryani is stellar dish of an Eid spread. We all know how the sumptuous rice dish enjoys a separate fan base. So much so that biryani was the maximum ordered dish even when we were in quarantine during the times of the Coronavirus pandemic! The heavenly aroma of the hot-pot of biryani is enough to steal the show and any festival like Eid is incomplete without a heaped serving of this meaty goodness.





Making an authentic chicken biryani might look like a hefty task, but with a few tips and tricks and a simple recipe, one can relish an irresistible pot of homemade biryani. We have a simple murgh kofta biryani that can be a perfect addition to your grand Eid spread!

Murgh kofte ki biryani has boneless, succulent chicken chunks sautéed with green chilli, onion, ginger, coriander, eggs, nutmeg powder, mace powder along with mutton kidney fat. The cooked chicken is then minced and made into small koftes or balls and blanched in mutton stock before combining with cooked aromatic rice and layers of spices. The addition of whole spices such as cardamom, cinnamon and saffron brings about a wonderful flavour to the luscious and creamy rice dish.





The minced chicken balls or koftas can also be served separately as an additional lip-smacking snack!





Try the delicious murgh kofta biryani at home this Bakrid and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





Eid Mubarak everyone!