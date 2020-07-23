Bakrid 2020: Date And Significance Of Eid-Al-Adha And Foods To Celebrate

Bakrid 2020 Date in India: The festival is a joyous occasion celebrated with much gusto.

The months of July and August are when the festive season beckons us with all of its splendour. The air gets nippy and mother nature bestows upon us the refreshing monsoon showers after the months of hot summer. Among many other festivals during this period, the festival of Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is also right around the corner. Bakrid (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha) is the second Eid celebration by the Muslim community - the first one being Eid-al-Fitr.





Bakrid 2020: Date In India And Saudi Arabia





While Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, Bakrid is known to conclude the annual Hajj pilgrimage made by Islamic devotees. The date of Bakrid, as per the Islamic calendar, is supposed to be on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah or the 'month of the pilgrimage'. The pilgrimage usually is taken on the 8th, 9th and 10th of the month culminating in the festival.





Bakrid 2020 Date | When Is Bakrid 2020





Bakrid 2020 is being celebrated on 31st July, 2020 all over the world as per the date that Saudi Arabia has announced. However, as per the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, the moon was not sighted on Tuesday night in India. Thus, the festival of Eid-Al-Adha will be celebrated on 1st August, 2020 in India.

Why Is Bakrid Celebrated? Significance Of Eid-al-Adha





Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated every year all over the world by the Muslim community. According to legends, the festival commemorates Prophet Muhammad's ready sacrifice of his own son to prove his devotion to the lord. When the Prophet offered his son's head to God, he converted it into a lamb's head instead as a reward for his devotion.





This legend is the reason why several Muslim households mark the celebration by sacrificing a male goat to the lord. People who celebrate the festival don new clothes and offer prayers. Greetings and gifts are also exchanged on this joyous day. The festival of Eid-al-Adha is a gazetted holiday in India.





Food And Feast Ideas To Celebrate Bakrid 2020





To begin the Eid-al-Adha feast, kebabs make for a great start. Juicy Seekh kebabs made of chicken or mutton are a delight to relish on this festive occasion. Mutton delicacies are a must on this day, whether it is in the form of a delicious Mutton Biryani or even some Mutton Pulao. Mutton gravies such as the decadent Nihari or the sumptuous Raan also mark the day of Bakrid. No meal is complete without a sweet indulgence such as the humble Sheer Khurma or even the classic Phirni.





Eid Mubarak!