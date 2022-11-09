Indian cuisine is vast and versatile, including a host of curries, appetisers, desserts and side dishes. Each element in a typical Indian plate holds equal importance and makes it whole. We love our achaars as much as we love our sabzis. In fact, almost every Indian household has a variety of pickles stacked in the cabinet offering different flavours for different meals. Our palate is conditioned to lots of spice in our food, and whenever it is missing, pickles come to our rescue. And what better than a spicy chilli pickle to do the job!?





You must have already tried a few chilli pickles but have you ever tried the Banarasi red chilli pickle? This spicy and fiery pickle offers a melange of flavours and makes for the perfect accompaniment for your Indian meals. Whole red chillies are stuffed with a masala powder comprising varied spices, each bringing in its distinct flavour profile.

Banarasi Red Pickle Recipe I How To Make Banarasi-Style Lal Mirch Achaar:

First of all, make sure to grab large red chillies which can be easy stuffed with your pickle masala. Clean them, deseed them, wash them and let them dry naturally. Then proceed to make the Banarasi chilli pickle.





For the stuffing, prepare masala powder by grinding whole spices like fennel seeds, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and black peppercorns. Once turned into coarse powder, add spice powders like turmeric powder, asafoetida, mango powder and salt to taste. Then add some mustard oil and lemon juice to it.





With the help of a knife, make slits in the middles of the chillies and stuff them with the prepared pickle masala. Store the pickles in a glass jar and leave it out in the sunlight to mature for 4-5 days.

















Add this lip-smacking red chilli pickle, a specialty of Banaras, to your pickles collection and spice up your meals with it.