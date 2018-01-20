Basant Panchami 2018: 5 Tips To Get That Perfect Glowing Skin

Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj , Skin Care Expert | Updated: January 20, 2018 13:02 IST
1) You should try and include more of yellow, green and purple fruits and vegetables in your diet to achieve a golden skin tone. These foods are an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals that can prove to be quite beneficial for the skin. Make sure that you're having them in baked or grilled form and not the deep fried versions of the same.
2) You should try to detoxify your body along with spiritual powers on this auspicious day. You must also stick to the practice of having multiple short meals every two hours and finish them by 8pm. This would make you feel light and won't let cellulite develop in your body.
3) Meditation is the key to a healthy and glowing skin. Do activities that make you feel happy and calm. Stress and anxiety can cause serious implications on your health, including your skin.
