Basant Panchami 2018: 5 Tips To Get That Perfect Glowing Skin

 Skin Care Expert  |  Updated: January 20, 2018 13:02 IST

Highlights
  • Spring comes with a line of festivals starting with Basant Panchami
  • On this auspicious day people indulge into traditional delicacies
  • Goddess of knowledge is worshipped for her divine blessings
Winter is about to shed and spring is almost around the corner. Spring comes with a line of festivals starting with Basant Panchami, which is also celebrated as Saraswati puja in many communities. On this auspicious occasion, the Goddess of knowledge is worshipped for her divine blessings. The colour of Spring is yellow and is also known as the 'Basanti' colour. On this auspicious day, people indulge into traditional delicacies that are in yellow hue and also wear yellow clothes as it symbolizes prosperity, energy and optimism. In our body as well, there is always a golden hue, inside out as this festive occasion tends to make us happier from within. Here are some tips for you to achieve a perfect golden hue this festive season:

1) You should try and include more of yellow, green and purple fruits and vegetables in your diet to achieve a golden skin tone. These foods are an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals that can prove to be quite beneficial for the skin. Make sure that you're having them in baked or grilled form and not the deep fried versions of the same.

seasonal fruits and vegetables
You should try and include more of yellow, green and purple fruits and vegetables in your diet

2) You should try to detoxify your body along with spiritual powers on this auspicious day. You must also stick to the practice of having multiple short meals every two hours and finish them by 8pm. This would make you feel light and won't let cellulite develop in your body.

vegetarian dinner 620You must also stick to the practice of having multiple short meals at regular intervals

3) Meditation is the key to a healthy and glowing skin. Do activities that make you feel happy and calm. Stress and anxiety can cause serious implications on your health, including your skin.

meditationMeditation is the key to a healthy and glowing skin

4) Apart from this, close your eyes and take deep breaths as it can help you enhance your spiritual beauty. Facial yoga can prove to be quite beneficial too. Both the things would help you achieve a desired golden hue.
 
facial yogaFacial yoga can prove to be quite beneficial too
 
5) Turmeric contains a potent anti-inflammatory substance called curcumin, which not only reduces the swelling and symptoms of sinusitis quickly; but also gives your immune system a powerful boost. Hence, make your skin glow this festive season by eating a teaspoon of turmeric, daily in the morning. You can also apply it in the form of a face pack, depending on your skin type.
 
turmeric powderTurmeric contains a potent anti-inflammatory substance called curcumin which reduces swelling

Celebrate the festival with a glowing skin and enhance your beauty inside out. Display your happiness and share it with everyone. Happy Basant Panchami 2018!
 

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



