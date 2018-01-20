Basant Panchami 2018: 5 Tips To Get That Perfect Glowing Skin

Highlights Spring comes with a line of festivals starting with Basant Panchami

On this auspicious day people indulge into traditional delicacies

Goddess of knowledge is worshipped for her divine blessings

Basant Panchami , which is also celebrated as Saraswati puja in many communities. On this auspicious occasion, the Goddess of knowledge is worshipped for her divine blessings. The colour of Spring is yellow and is also known as the 'Basanti' colour. On this auspicious day, people indulge into traditional delicacies that are in yellow hue and also wear yellow clothes as it symbolizes prosperity, energy and optimism. In our body as well, there is always a golden hue, inside out as this festive occasion tends to make us happier from within. Here are some tips for you to achieve a perfect golden hue this festive season:

1) You should try and include more of yellow, green and purple fruits and vegetables in your diet to achieve a golden skin tone. These foods are an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals that can prove to be quite beneficial for the skin. Make sure that you're having them in baked or grilled form and not the deep fried versions of the same.

You should try and include more of yellow, green and purple fruits and vegetables in your diet

2) You should try to detoxify your body along with spiritual powers on this auspicious day. You must also stick to the practice of having multiple short meals every two hours and finish them by 8pm. This would make you feel light and won't let cellulite develop in your body.



You must also stick to the practice of having multiple short meals at regular intervals



3) Meditation is the key to a healthy and glowing skin. Do activities that make you feel happy and calm. Stress and anxiety can cause serious implications on your health, including your skin.