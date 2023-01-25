After a long and chilling winter, the spring season is finally knocking on our doorstep. We welcome the bright sunshine, blooming flowers and refreshing air with open arms. And, of course, our festive calendar has a special day to mark this occasion. Among the various festivals that mark the onset of spring, Basant Panchami is one that is celebrated with much fervour across the country. Every year, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of 'Maagh' which falls in January or February. Here's all you need to know about Basant Panchami, its date, puja timings and significance of the festival and foods that you can eat to celebrate.

Basant Panchami 2023: Date And Time Of Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami is being celebrated on January 26, 2023. It is also known as 'Saraswati Panchami' or 'Sree Panchami' in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, in the Eastern part of the country, devotees worship Saraswati Puja on this auspicious day as per the 'shubh muhurat' and timings:





Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:12 AM to 12:34 PM

Duration - 05 Hours 21 Mins





Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:34 PM





Panchami Tithi Begins - 12:34 PM on Jan 25, 2023





Panchami Tithi Ends - 10:28 AM on Jan 26, 2023





Source: drikpanchang.com





Saraswati puja is commonly carried out on Basant Panchami day. Photo Credit: iStock

Basant Panchami 2023: Significance Of Basant Panchami And How It Is Celebrated

Basant Panchami is officially the day that marks the end of winter and the onset of spring. The colour 'yellow' is incorporated into the celebrations, as it is the colour of spring and symbolises prosperity, optimism, energy and positivity. Thus, the yellow colour becomes a part of the celebrations in the form of clothes or the food we eat on Basant Panchami.





The goddess of knowledge, Saraswati Puja, is worshipped on this day and offerings of pen, pencil and education-related materials are made on Basant Panchami. Apart from this, worship of Radha Krishna, kite-flying and harvesting are also some popular traditions at the festival.

Delicious Foods To Celebrate Basant Panchami

As mentioned earlier, the significance of consuming yellow-coloured foods cannot be understated on this day. Sweets such as meethe chawal, rajbhog, kesar kheer, and boondi ke laddoo are commonly consumed on this day. Click here for some Basant Panchami-special desserts that you can celebrate with.





Authentic Bengali-style khichuri is also prepared as part of the bhog or Prasad for Saraswati Puja. Click here for the recipe of khichuri for Basant Panchami.

Wishing you all a very happy Basant Panchami 2023!