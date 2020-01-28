Basant Panchami 2020: Date, Time, Significance, How To Celebrate And Foods To Eat

Basant Panchami 2020 is right around the corner, and here's all you need to know about it.

Highlights Basant Panchami 2020 is being celebrated across the country

The festival marks the end of winter season and the onset of spring

Yellow foods are traditionally consumed during the festival

When we begin to see flowers blooming everywhere; when the nip in the air significantly reduces and gives way to bright sunshine; when nature is at its beautiful best - that's when we know that spring season has arrived. As the dreary, cold winter months transition into more pleasant, happier weather; it is a joyous occasion and a reason to celebrate! The harvest festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated all over the country in different ways and customs. Basant Panchami marks the official end of the winters and the onset of spring season.





Basant Panchami 2020: Date & Time

Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Maagh, as per the Hindu calendar. The festival usually falls in the month of February or March, but in 2020, Basant Panchami is being celebrated on the 29th of January. The festival begins on 10:45AM on 29th January, 2020 and ends on 1:19PM on 30th January, 2020.





Significance Of Basant Panchami 2020

Basant Panchami is the official signifier of the day marking the transition of winter into spring, and subsequently summer. The significance of the colour 'yellow' is immense on this day, as the yellow flowers of the mustard crop are said to bloom on this very day. The yellow colour also signifies the arrival of spring and is associated with the feelings of positivity in life and nature.

Thus, people traditionally wear yellow clothes on this day, and decorate their homes with yellow flowers, which are then offered to Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami. The festival is also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami.





(Also Read: Why Do Bengalis Refrain From Eating Ber (Jujube) Fruit Before Saraswati Puja)





Saraswati Puja is done in parts of the country on Basant Panchami.

How Is Basant Panchami Celebrated?

In the areas of West Bengal and some other cities across the country, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped as she is said to be the goddess of wisdom and she symbolises knowledge, music, art, and learning. In some parts of the country, young children are encouraged to write their first words on a slate as a tribute to the goddess. During Saraswati Puja, offerings of pen, pencil and other things used in education are made to the goddess to seek her blessings. Worship of Radha and Krishna is also predominant in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Bihar celebrates Basant Panchami as a harvest festival too. Kite-flying is also a ritual followed in certain parts of Punjab on the day of Basant Panchami.





(Also Read: Basant Panchami: Significance of Colour Yellow and 5 Dishes To Celebrate With)





What To Eat On Basant Panchami 2020

The significance of the colour yellow cannot be understated on the day of the festival. Thus, it is common to have yellow-coloured foods on Basant Panchami. This includes sweets such as Rajbhog, Sondesh, and even Kesari Bhaat or Kesar Halwa. These sweets are first offered to Goddess Saraswati and then distributed among the devotees. Other delicacies such as meethe chawal with a saffron flavour are also savoured on the festival.





Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Basant Panchami 2020!







