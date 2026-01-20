Basant Panchami is a bright and joyful festival that marks the arrival of spring. In 2026, it will be observed on Friday, 23 January. The day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as the symbol of learning, music, art, and wisdom. People wear yellow, decorate their homes with flowers, and offer prayers to seek blessings for clarity, focus, and creativity.





The festival also signals the shift from winter to spring and is welcomed warmly in schools, colleges, and cultural spaces across India.





Also Read: Festive Special: How to Make Meethe Chawal

Date and Time of Basant Panchami 2026

Vasant Panchami: Friday, 23 January 2026

Muhurat: 07:23 AM to 12:22 PM

Duration: 4 hours 59 minutes

Madhyahna Moment: 12:22 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins: 03:58 PM on 22 January 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends: 03:16 PM on 23 January 2026

Source: drikpanchang.com

Why Basant Panchami Is Celebrated

Basant Panchami carries both seasonal and spiritual meaning. Yellow is the central colour of the day, symbolising joy, warmth, and prosperity. It reflects the bright mustard fields that bloom during this season.





Praying to Goddess Saraswati is believed to help students, artists, and performers gain better concentration and confidence. Many families introduce children to writing through Vidyarambh, a gentle ritual of forming their first letters.





For farmers, the day marks a favourable period for new crops. Overall, Basant Panchami represents renewal, learning, and fresh starts.

6 Traditional Recipes to Make on Basant Panchami

1. Boondi Ladoo

Tiny droplets of gram flour are fried, soaked in sugar syrup, and shaped into soft ladoos. They add sweetness and colour to festive meals.





Click here for recipe

2. Meethe Chawal

A fragrant rice dish made with sugar, ghee, saffron, and dry fruits. Its golden-yellow shade fits perfectly with the theme of the festival.





Click here for recipe

3. Kesari Bhaat

A soft semolina sweet flavoured with ghee, sugar, and cardamom. Its bright colour reflects prosperity and cheer.





Click here for recipe

Photo Credit: Canva

4. Puran Poli

A festive flatbread stuffed with a sweet mix of lentils and jaggery. It is associated with abundance and often cooked on auspicious days.





Click here for recipe

5. Besan Ladoo

Made by roasting gram flour in ghee and mixing it with sugar and nuts. It is a classic sweet enjoyed across India.





Click here for recipe

6. Kesari Kheer

A creamy rice pudding flavoured with saffron and cardamom. It adds a comforting touch to Basant Panchami meals.





Click here for recipe





Prepare these festive dishes this year and enjoy them with family and friends.