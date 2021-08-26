Quick, filling and delicious, dosa is one food in south Indian cuisine that is loved by almost everyone across the country. And the best part is you can have it anytime, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Not just that! Dosa is also touted to be one of the healthiest meal options available across India. While a quintessential dosa batter is made from urad dal and rice batter, there are several other dosa recipes that can be made from an array of ingredients like moong dal, oats, with addition of some healthy veggies like spinach, spring onions etc. Infact, there are even fusion recipes of dosa available for example noodle dosa, chilli cheese dosa etc. Pair up with sambar or have as is, these recipes are sure to win everybody's heart.





Considering the versatility of this ever-popular south Indian dish, we bring you one such amazing and healthy recipe known as besan dosa. Rich in fibre and other nutrients, this besan dosa can be a quick fix for a wholesome breakfast meal. All you need to do is make a batter of gram flour, add in some spices and fillings, spread on tawa, cook and enjoy! Can anything be simpler and tastier than that? We guess, nothing! So, if you are wondering how to make this fuss-free, quick and delicious dosa, here's the recipe for you. Read on.

How To Make Besan Dosa l Besan Dosa Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is take a large container, add besan along with spices like red chilli powder, ajwain, turmeric powder, salt and mix well. Add water as per the requirement.





Once done, the next step is to heat oil on a non-stick tawa and then spread the batter evenly. Pour some oil around the corners and cook the dosa from both the sides. Now, fill the dosa with your favourite filling and it's ready.





Points to Remember

Don't make the batter too thin otherwise it will become sticky on tawa and might break.

You can also add rice flour to make the dosa crispier.

Add in any preferred filling and veggies like spinach, fenugreek leaves, chopped coriander and spring onions.

This recipe is not only delicious but also very healthy and nutritious. Make it in your next breakfast and enjoy the flavours. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Bon Appetit!









