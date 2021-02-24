Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chicken Dosa (Recipe Inside)

Chicken dosa is one of the easiest and quickest snacks to nosh upon.

There's nothing that a crispy, generously stuffed and flavourful dosa cannot solve. There is something about the south Indian staple that has impressed people from across the world. Cooked on a hot skillet and traditionally served with a portion of sambar or chutney, dosa is a versatile delicacy that can be enjoyed with a variety of stuffing. The sheer popularity has made people experiment with the stellar dish and invent a host of dosas that has gone viral. From cheese to chocolate, noodles to ice creams, you may find a plethora of foods to stuff in the south Indian crepe. While the cooking technique more or less remains the same, the flavour has seen many unique inventions.





A dosa is traditionally made with a fermented runny batter of lentils which is spread out evenly on a hot griddle and with a splutter of oil on both the sides and cooked till wafer-thin, crispy dosa is formed. And while the traditional version comes stuffed with a spicy aloo filling, one is free to go all out and experiment to your heart's content. And if you are someone who loves chicken in anything and everything, you can combine the two as well! Yes, we've got a mouth-watering chicken dosa recipe here which is sure to impress every chicken plus dosa lover in town. Not only is it protein-rich but also absolutely lip-smacking! You can also call it Madurai Kari Dosa. Although the difference is that the traditional one uses mutton keema, the one we have has chicken in it.

Dosa is a perfect, wholesome meal.

How To Make Chicken Dosa | Chicken Dosa Recipe

Chicken dosa is one of the easiest and quickest snacks to nosh upon whether it is in breakfast, lunch or dinner. All you need is a ready dosa batter, some pressure-cooked chicken minced with spices - including curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves, pepper and red chilli powder - eggs and a hot griddle! Cook the dosa with the prepared chicken mix stuffed inside and serve hot.





Find the full recipe here Chicken Dosa (Madurai Kari Dosa).





You can serve the chicken dosa with some tomato-onion chutney. Try this yummy, high-protein chicken dosa at home and share the experience with us in the comments section below.







