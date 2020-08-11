Besan Para Recipe - A Crispy, Crunchy And Spicy Snack You Must Make This Monsoon (Watch Recipe Video)

Besan para recipe is a must-try.

Besan para is crunchy and spicy, and easy to make.

Snacking is best when there is crunch, loads of flavours and palate-pleasing spiciness. Namak para has long been a top choice for snacks that go perfectly with tea and can be carried around for anytime hunger. Traditionally, namak para is made with wheat flour and all-purpose flour, flavoured with carom seeds (ajwain) and other spices. This popular Rajasthani snack gets a makeover with besan para made with gam flour and semolina (sooji) that adds more crunch and crispiness to this finger nosh.





Food vlogger Manjula Jain shared step-by-step recipe of besan para on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. You can watch it here -





Besan Para Recipe Video -

Besan para is made in a similar way you make namak para. Knead dough with besan, sooji, maida, ajawain, hing, salt, chilli flakes and oil. Once the dough is set, cut them into thin strips, poke holes in them with a fork so they don't rise while frying, and then go ahead and fry them till they turn brown and crispy.

Besan para comes with a delectable nutty flavour of besan and crispiness of sooji. It's crunchy and spicy, and makes for the perfect monsoon snack to enjoy the lovely rains with your family. You can pair the besan para with chutney and achaar also to make a nice small meal, and since it is a dry snack, you can also pack it neatly and eat it conveniently on the go. Make this lip-smacking fried snack and we are sure you'll love it.







