Kolkata's love for Indo-Chinese food runs deep, and you will find it sizzling across the city, from humble street stalls to lavish buffet spreads. Born in the kitchens of Chinese immigrants and shaped by local tastebuds, this hybrid cuisine is now a proud fixture of Kolkata's culinary identity. Think crisp Hakka noodles tossed in soy and chilli, gravy-soaked chicken Manchurian, and of course, the ever-iconic chilli chicken. Each one is spicy, crunchy, aromatic and deeply addictive. Another crowd favourite that belongs in this hall of fame is the chilli fish.





Whether dry or saucy, chilli fish is usually paired with fried rice or noodles and has been loved across generations. It is the kind of dish that turns a regular meal into a celebration and makes every late-night craving worth the bite. And when it comes to finding the best chilli fish in Kolkata, the city does not disappoint. From iconic Park Street institutions to hidden gems in Chinatown, here is a curated list of places that serve chilli fish you will remember.





Where To Eat Chilli Fish In Kolkata: 7 Must-Try Spots

1. Trincas, Park Street:

This is where old-school glamour meets full-flavoured comfort. Trincas serves up perfectly crisp chilli fish smothered in sauce, paired with live music on most evenings. A solid pick if you want your Park Street food with a side of nostalgia.

2. Golden Joy, Tangra:

You cannot talk about Indo-Chinese food in Kolkata without mentioning Tangra. Golden Joy's chilli fish is wok-tossed to perfection, fiery with garlic and ideal for group dinners. It is one of the most loved Tangra Chinese restaurants for a reason.

3. Hatari, Rash Behari Avenue:

This South Kolkata legend has nailed the chilli fish game. Hatari's version is pan-fried, crisp, smoky and generously spiced. It pairs beautifully with Hakka noodles, and if you are staying in, you might spot it on your go-to delivery app too.

4. Krystal Chopstick, Hindustan Park:

Tucked away in Gariahat, this low-key favourite has been dishing out bold, flavour-heavy chilli fish for decades. The cosy space adds to the charm, and while you are there, the seafood platter deserves a mention too.

5. Tung Nam, Bara Bazar:

Serving old-school Cantonese food in the middle of Bara Bazar, Tung Nam's dry chilli fish is smoky, spicy and affordable - just the kind of place food lovers should not miss. It is one of those spots where the food does all the talking.

6. Kim Ling, Tangra:

Kim Ling brings together a retro bar vibe and timeless Indo-Chinese recipes. Their saucy chilli fish is best enjoyed with fried rice. For those not stepping out, it is conveniently available to order online - same flavours, different setting.

7. Hungry Tide, Hindustan Park:

Hungry Tide's green chilli fish is bold, punchy and perfect for solo cravings. While the cosy outlet has its own charm, the menu travels well, especially for late-night bites, and is just a few taps away on most delivery apps.





If you are planning a chilli fish trail across Kolkata, these seven spots will not disappoint. Whether you like it dry, doused in sauce, or flaming with green chillies, this list is your cheat sheet to the city's best. Try them all and let us know your favourite in the comments.





