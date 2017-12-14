Top Pocket-Friendly Restaurants in Delhi's North Campus
Deeksha Sarin | Updated: December 14, 2017 18:45 IST
There's absolutely no denying the fact that there is an endless list of good eating joints in and around Delhi University's North Campus. But, what if we say that you can end up eating like a king with just 500 bucks in your pocket? Yes, you heard that right! Hanging out with friends in Hudson Lane is just incomplete without indulging into good and soulful food. So, if you wish to binge on some scrumptious food without burning a hole in your pocket, then head to these 5 super-economical restaurants in North Campus and make the most of your college life!
Highlights
- Now you can end eating like a king with just 500 bucks in your pocket
- If you have a thing for waffles, then North campus has lots to offer
- North campus is a paradise for momo lovers
Big Yellow Door
If you happen to be a Turophile and feel weak in your knees when cheese loaded dishes come in front of you, then you've certainly come to the right place. This quaint little cafe serves the most outstanding Cheese Bomb Burgers which are quite filling and scrumptious at the same time. What makes it different from the others is its flavourful sauces and lots of cheese. Though this place has bit of a space crunch but it's completely worth it. The sight of cheese oozing out of the burger with every bite you take is heavenly. Dig in!
Ricos
The moment you enter this cafe, you'd see little sticky notes of appreciation on the notice board which will tell you how much regulars love this place and their waffles! If you have a thing for waffles, then this place is apt for you. Loved for its White Wine Risotto, Cheesy Nachos and Monster Waffle Sundae, Ricos is a must visit if you're in North Campus.
Momotarian
It's raining momos here! They have a myriad variety of momos in here. You name it, they have it! Though this is a small place but it does not compromise on the quantity and quality of momos they provide with. From Pizza Momos to Butter Chicken Momos, this quaint little place is a paradise for momo lovers! Do pair your momos with their spicy chutney and make the most of it.
Singh Ching
At this popular North Indian restaurant in North Campus, every corner is a delight and so is everything on the menu. You can always binge on some authentic North Indian grub here along with some spicy Chinese options too. They also offer dishes that have a Chin-jabi fusion touch to them.
So, these are few places in Delhi University's North Campus area which will leave you with a happy stomach without burning a hole in your pocket. If you know of more such places, then do let us know in the comments section below!
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.