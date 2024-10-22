Ghee and butter are what make our food taste divine. Just a spoonful of them, and they instantly elevate the flavour of our dishes. Without them, it feels like something is lacking, doesn't it? As much as we love adding these golden delights to our food, they are not suitable for everyone. People suffering from lactose intolerance, in particular, may have to resist indulging in them. But is this really true? Should you avoid butter and ghee completely if you're lactose intolerant? Or is it alright to consume them occasionally? Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre took to her official Instagram page to spill the beans on this. Before we find out, let's understand what lactose intolerance really is and what the symptoms of this health condition are.

Also Read: If You Experience These 7 Signs, You May Be Lactose Intolerant

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Lactose Intolerance?

In simple terms, lactose intolerance is a digestive condition that makes it difficult for the body to digest lactose - a sugar found in milk. Amita shares that this mainly occurs due to a deficiency of the enzyme lactase in our bodies. When lactose is not properly digested, it can lead to several problems such as acidity, bloating, and burping.

What Are the Symptoms of Lactose Intolerance?

Stomach pain and cramping

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constant burping

Bloating and gas

Here's What the Expert Revealed:

So, can you have ghee or butter if you're lactose intolerant? According to Amita, this depends on how much lactose each of them contains. She reveals that ghee contains very little lactose, making it suitable for those with lactose intolerance. Ghee is also pure fat, and when boiled extensively, it leaves behind just fat without any lactose. Butter, on the other hand, retains more lactose compared to ghee, so you may not tolerate butter well. But ghee is generally safe, and you can consume it in moderation.

Also Read: 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Oh-So-Delicious White Butter At Home

Watch the complete video below:

What Are the Best Non-Dairy Substitutes?

Giving up dairy products can be difficult. But you'll be happy to know that there are numerous non-dairy substitutes that you can have instead. Soy milk, for example, is a great alternative to regular milk. The best part? It offers the same amount of protein as regular milk. Almond milk and rice milk are excellent options too. Additionally, you can also rely on coconut milk or pea milk. All of these are quite nutritious and make wonderful alternatives to regular cow's milk.

Now that you know the truth about ghee and butter, we are sure you'll be able to make a better decision for yourself. However, remember to consult your nutritionist before making any major changes to your diet. Stay fit, healthy, and happy!