Bhindi is a popular vegetable in Indian households and can be cooked in a variety of ways. Quick to prepare and versatile, it is often adapted to suit different tastes and regional cuisines. However, one common complaint is that bhindi turns sticky while cooking. Even when the recipe is followed correctly, the vegetable can sometimes become slimy, affecting its texture and flavour. Addressing this issue, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a video explaining how to cook bhindi properly and prevent it from becoming sticky.





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According to the chef, the first step is to ensure that the bhindi is completely dry after washing. Pat it thoroughly with a clean kitchen cloth before chopping or cooking. When cooking bhindi, avoid covering the pan with a lid, as trapped moisture can make it slimy. He also recommends adding a little kokum or lemon juice towards the end of cooking. This helps reduce stickiness and keeps the bhindi crisp.

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The problem can begin even while cutting the vegetable. To make the process easier, try rubbing a cut lemon on both sides of your knife before slicing the bhindi. This simple trick can help minimise the sticky residue that often sticks to the knife and hands. If you do not have lemon juice on hand while cooking, you can add a small amount of curd. Besides helping with texture, it also adds a pleasant tangy flavour to the dish.

Watch the video below: